Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2023: Tickets, where to buy and all you need to know about the Hollywood Bowl show

As per EW, the Game of Thrones (GOT) Live Concert Experience is returning for a one-night-only affair in 2023.

Ramin Djawadi, the composer of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, is set to conduct the Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra, which will perform musical works from the eight seasons of the original Thrones series. The musical themes will include the Main Title Theme, Light of the Seven from season 6, and The Night King from season 8, among others.

As per reports, Light of the Seven has been streamed over 100 million times on Spotify, with the composer's album surpassing 1 billion streams worldwide.

In a statement to EW, Djawadi said:

"Performing Game of Thrones Live at the Hollywood Bowl is a very special experience. This concert has been such an amazing ride and being able to share it with the incredible GoT fans is a blast."

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2023 venue and tickets

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will go live at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. The concert is produced by Live Nation and features big-screen visuals and pyrotechnics.

The general on-sale of the tickets will be available from December 2 at 10 am PT via Live Nation. A number of presales are also available via Ticketmaster. The GOT Fan Con presale and the official platinum presale will begin on November 30, at 10:00 am PST. A Live Nation Presale, a venue presale and an American Express Early Access Presale will begin from December 1 at 10:00 am PST.

As of now, it is unclear if Djawadi’s House of the Dragon score will be included in the lineup. The new show is set 200 years before GOT and focusses on a civil war that waged within the Targaryen family over the Iron Throne.

Ahead of the House of the Dragon's premiere, Djawadi told EW:

"This is all about the Targaryens, so the big thing was to keep their sound and their themes... the DNA, it needs to be connected. That was a foundation. But because we're dealing with House specific, I wanted to make sure that there's a lot of new themes for different characters and all the complex storylines that we know happens in Game of Thrones. I wanted to connect the two like that."

More about Djawadi

Djawadi is a multi-Grammy-nominated composer who announced the first iteration of the Live Experience in August 2016. So far, the experience has been put on over 100 occasions in arenas spanning North America and Europe between 2017 and 2019.

Apart from Game of Thrones, Djawadi has also written music for TV series including Prison Break, The Strain, Person of Interest, Jack Ryan, and Westworld. He has also composed music for notable blockbuster movies, including Uncharted, Marvel’s Eternals, Pacific Rim, and Clash of the Titans.

Djawadi has also won back-to-back Emmy awards in the Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) category for his work on the hit HBO show.

