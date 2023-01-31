Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston to feature in Amazon's new body swap comedy

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston, two of Hollywood's biggest mega stars, are all set to team up for an upcoming brand new body swap comedy movie.

While the project is yet to be titled, it has been revealed that Amazon Studios landed it after a heated battle between some of the other streaming service platforms and studios.

Max Barbakow, the highly talented filmmaker best known for his movie Palm Springs, will be serving as the writer and director for the upcoming project, which is expected to be gleaned from an original pitch given by the filmmaker.

Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment will be co-producing the body swap comedy movie, along with Jennifer Aniston's Echo Films, Julia Roberts' Red Om Films, as well as the movie's director, Max Barbakow. No further details about the film have been made available yet.

Learn all about Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston's body of work ahead of the new Amazon Studios' comedy movie

Julia Roberts

The Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts will be seen taking up one of the lead characters in the upcoming body swap movie for Amazon Studios.

The actress stepped into the world of acting with an uncredited role as Babs in the 1987 movie Firehouse. However, Roberts first came into the spotlight after playing the role of Daisy Araújo in the 1988 movie Mystic Pizza. Since then, she has starred in several notable movies and TV series, especially romantic dramas.

The 55-year-old actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman, Julianne Potter in My Best Friend's Wedding, Anna Scott in Notting Hill, Maggie Carpenter in Runaway Bride, Erin Brockovich in Erin Brockovich, Tess Ocean in Ocean's Eleven, and Elizabeth Gilbert in Eat Pray Love.

Julia Roberts went on to win an Oscar for Best Actress for portraying the titular character in the 2000 movie Erin Brockovich.

The actress has also been a part of several other well-known projects, including Sleeping with the Enemy, Something to Talk About, Mona Lisa Smile, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Wonder, Ticket to Paradise, and more.

Jennifer Aniston

The beloved Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress Jennifer Aniston will be seen opposite Roberts in the upcoming body swap comedy directed by Max Barbakow.

The 53-year-old actress began her acting career with an uncredited role in the 1988 movie, Mac and Me. However, her breakthrough role was as Rachel Green in the much-celebrated long-running American sitcom, Friends. This particular role earned her immense popularity among viewers.

Aniston is also well-known for playing several other roles, key among them being Nina Borowski in The Object of My Affection, Justine Last in The Good Girl, Grace Connelly in Bruce Almighty, Sarah Huttinger in Rumor Has It, Jenny Grogan in Marley & Me, Beth Murphy in He's Just Not That Into You, Sarah "Rose" O'Reilly in We're the Millers, and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery.

Some of her other projects include Horrible Bosses, The Bounty Hunter, Wanderlust, Just Go with It, Love Happens, The Break-Up, Friends with Money, and many more.

Given their highly-successful careers, viewers can expect quite the performance when Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston come together for this upcoming comedy movie by Amazon Studios.

