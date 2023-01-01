Did Jennifer Aniston date a WWE Legend back in the 1990s?

Jennifer Aniston has had multiple relationships, but news of her dating a former WWE champion was the most intriguing. The American actress, famous for her portrayal of Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, Friends, has previously been involved with top personalities including Brad Pitt and Paul Rudd.

The matter is from 1997. Aniston worked with producers David Crane and Marta Kauffman for Season 4 of Friends. She had already caught the attention of viewers and rose to stardom after starring in the movie Picture Perfect.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio was grinding his way to the top card of World Championship Wrestling. He began a feud with his real-life friend and Cruiserweight Champion Eddie Guerrero, whom he defeated in a Title vs. Mask match at Halloween Havoc.

Both Jennifer Aniston and Rey Mysterio were at their A-game. In an article posted by Nation Enquirer, the WWE star allegedly disclosed that he loved Aniston's acting skills and let her see him without his mask. It is still a huge deal for a luchador to reveal his true identity to someone.

This initiated rumors of both superstars dating each other. However, according to Dave Meltzer, the report was false. The aim was to get Rey Mysterio some publicity. The WWE Legend also debunked the rumors in his autobiography, Rey Mysterio: Behind the Mask.

"I remember in 1997 there were some stories going around that I was dating Jennifer Aniston, the actress." Rey Mysterio said. "I have no idea what that was about or where it came from. Maybe somebody wanted to get my name out there and started the rumor. Anyway, I thought it was funny."

At the time, Mysterio was recently married to Angie Gutierrez (1996) so it was a massive deal for him to be in an extra-marital affair with a red-carpet megastar. The WWE star has two children, Aalyah and Dominik, and is still living with Angie in San Diego, California.

Jennifer Aniston reacted to the rumors of dating WWE star Rey Mysterio

Gossip has surrounded Jennifer Aniston's private life constantly. Even today, her past relationships continue to be a source of drama for the media.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Jennifer Aniston dating Rey Mysterio rumors were a real thing that was in magazines in the 90s Jennifer Aniston dating Rey Mysterio rumors were a real thing that was in magazines in the 90s https://t.co/MkQnL4PpuI

As rumors of the "masked wrestler" dating Jennifer cropped up, the actress turned a blind eye. However, she did term it to be "outrageous" later in an interview with The Buffalo News in 1997.

"What is the most outrageous thing the tabloids have printed about me?" Aniston considered. "Well… they said I was dating this masked wrestler named The Phantom and that no one knew who he was because he wore the mask. I never met a wrestler in my life.” (H/T WCW Mysteries)

The 53-year-old is currently unmarried. She previously tied the knot with Brad Pitt (2000-2005) and Justin Theroux (2015-2017).

