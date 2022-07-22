"Very special" - 15-time Champion talks about controversial match with Eddie Guerrero in WWE

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio talks about the controversial 'Custody for Dominik' Ladder match at SummerSlam 2005 against Eddie Guerrero.

The Master of 619 has been a major part of WWE for years. Mysterio has taken part in many historic bouts. One of the most controversial was against Eddie Guerrero in a Ladder match for his son's custody.

In 2005, Guerrero turned heel and attacked The Mysterio family. During the storyline, it was revealed that Dominik was Eddie's biological son. On WWE's official YouTube Channel, Mysterio looked back at the controversial match:

"Battling for Dominik's custody, you know Dominik was brought into the mix and he was only 7 years old at that time but now I think it makes it even more special because you never would have thought that Dominik would follow in the footsteps. You know to become what he is now," Mysterio said. (From 7:31 to 7:46)

Mysterio also talked about Eddie passing away and the impact it had on Dominik:

"I remember this, I remember this very vividly. I remember my feet were hurting for days cause I hit that ladder as hard as I could and it was pretty bad, it was rough, my shins were bad too. After this match, Eddie had passed and I always go back and watch this match because this is what probably triggered Dominik to become what he is now. So very very special," he added. (From 8:33 to 8:59)

Regardless of the controversy, The Mysterios and the WWE Universe have fond memories of this match.

WWE RAW had a tribute show for Eddie Guerrero

Fans were utterly saddened when they found out Eddie Guerrero passed away in November 2005. He was found unconscious in his room and by the time he was taken to the nearest hospital, he had passed away.

Eddie Guerrero was one of the biggest babyfaces at the time. He was scheduled to be part of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series of that year. He was replaced by Randy Orton, who became the sole survivor of the men's match.

On November 14th, Monday Night RAW hosted a tribute show for Eddie Guerrero. The show included stars such as Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Chris Benoit, Randy Orton, and more who paid their respects to the late Superstar.

On the same show, Eddie's close friend Rey Mysterio defeated Shawn Michaels in a singles match. The show closed with John Cena defeating Randy Orton via disqualification. Several wrestlers paid tribute to Guerrero on the following week's SmackDown.

What's your favorite Eddie Guerrero moment? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

