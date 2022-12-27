"One thing I never let on about" - When current WWE star revealed the truth about dating Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. While she starred in Friends in 1997, WWE legend Rey Mysterio was an active competitor in WCW.

At the time, rumors claimed that the Master of the 619 was dating the Hollywood star. In his autobiography, "Rey Mysterio: Behind the Mask," the former multi-time world champion revealed the truth about these rumors:

"I remember in 1997 there were some stories going around that I was dating Jennifer Aniston, the actress who at the time was in the popular TV show Friends. The National Enquirer even printed a story about how we were an item. I have no idea what that was about or where it came from. Maybe somebody wanted to get my name out there and started the rumor. Anyway, I thought it was funny. I even showed the story to my wife- best coming from me, no?" he wrote.

The 48-year-old also disclosed that the WCW locker room kept teasing him about the rumor:

"The locker room got on me for it. 'Hey, Rey, what's up with you and Jennifer?' someone would ask. 'What do you mean?' I answered. 'What's up?' They wouldn't let it die. Over the next few weeks and months they were ribbing me in all sorts of ways. I'm lucky Photoshopped pictures of me and Jennifer didn't appear on television somewhere. That's the boys. One thing I never let on about: I was the first guy to grab the magazine. And I still have a copy," he added.

Reports later suggested that WCW started the rumor as publicity for Mysterio. Speaking on 83 Weeks, former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff denied these speculations, stating that he had nothing to do with starting that rumor.

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has been married for over 15 years

When he was only 15, Rey Mysterio first met Angie Gutiérrez at a gym. Although Angie had no idea who he was, her friend was a wrestling fan who knew the then-young wrestler.

In his autobiography, the WWE legend detailed his first meeting with his current wife, disclosing that he fell in love with her at first sight:

"One day while I was working out, a girl I knew came in with a friend. The girl I knew was a wrestling fan, and she came over to chat a little (...) Right away I noticed her friend. It may sound corny, but it was one of those things: we laid eyes on each other, and there was love at first sight. From the moment her friend introduced us, there was something between us. She smiled, and I knew she liked me, and I knew I liked her," he wrote.

Mysterio and Angie dated for a few years before tying the knot in 1996. They now have two children, Dominik and Aalyah.

