6 WWE Superstars who have been married for over 15 years

A few current WWE Superstars have been married to their current spouses for more than 15 years.

Some current WWE Superstars have been married several times over the past two decades. Edge, for example, has tied the knot three times. His third marriage came nearly five years ago to his current wife, Beth Phoenix.

Meanwhile, other WWE Superstars have married only once. They have been with their current spouses for more than a decade and a half now. While some of these couples were high school sweethearts, others met in Vince McMahon's company.

Here are six current WWE Superstars who have been married for over 15 years.

#6. WWE legend Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and his wife, Angie, were teenagers when they first met in the early 1990s. Although the Mexican superstar had already kicked off his wrestling career a few years earlier, Angie was not interested in professional wrestling and had no idea who he was.

In his autobiography "Rey Mysterio: Behind the Mask," the former world heavyweight champion disclosed that he fell in love with Angie at first sight after meeting her at a gym.

"One day while I was working out, a girl I knew came in with a friend. The girl I knew was a wrestling fan, and she came over to chat a little (...) Right away I noticed her friend. It may sound corny, but it was one of those things: we laid eyes on each other, and there was love at first sight. From the moment her friend introduced us, there was something between us. She smiled, and I knew she liked me, and I knew I liked her," he wrote.

The former WWE Champion and Angie did not start dating right away. Although they had feelings for each other and even kissed once, they remained only friends for a while because Angie had a boyfriend at the time. Nonetheless, she later broke up with her boyfriend because she wanted to be with Mysterio.

The couple then started dating. Although Mysterio and Angie were very much in love, some people believed their relationship would not last.

"Most teenage romances don't last very long, and wrestlers are notorious for having love problems. With that combination, most people would have figured that my relationship with my first real girlfriend would never last. But they'd be wrong. Angie was and is the love of my life," he wrote in his autobiography.

After nearly four years together, the former United States Champion tied the knot with his girlfriend in a traditional Catholic ceremony in Tijuana on May 11, 1996. They have been married for over 25 years now. They have two children, Dominik and Aalyah.

Mysterio and Angie's son, Dominik, is now a WWE Superstar. He is currently active, alongside his father, on Monday Night RAW. The two men also became the first ever father-son duo to win tag team titles in company history.

