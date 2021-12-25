5 WWE Superstars who married their high school sweethearts

Over the years, a few WWE Superstars have tied the knot with their high school sweethearts. While some of these marriages are still going strong, others have fallen apart.

Finding your significant other is no easy task. Some superstars even found partners in the WWE locker room, including Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Others have fallen in love in college and ultimately married their college sweetheart, such as Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A few WWE Superstars found their significant other during their high school years and ended up tying the knot. Although most of these couples are still happily married, two of the relationships have unfortunately ended.

Here are five WWE Superstars who married their high school sweethearts.

#5. WWE Superstar AJ Styles

AJ Styles and his wife, Wendy Jones, first met while attending Johnson High School in Gainesville, Georgia, and have been in love ever since. The couple tied the knot in August 2000 when Styles was only 23 years old. The former WWE Champion and his wife now have three sons and a daughter.

After graduating from high school, both Styles and Jones enrolled in college. However, the WWE Superstar later dropped out to pursue a pro wrestling career.

Although Styles joined WWE in 2016, he could have signed with the company 14 years earlier. The Phenomenal One received an offer from Vince McMahon's company before joining Total Nonstop Wrestling in 2002. The 44-year-old had to turn the offer down because he had to pay for his wife's education.

"Financially I couldn’t afford to go up there. My wife was in college and I was the sole provider. It wasn’t feasible for me to move to Cincinnati for a developmental deal when I was making nothing. God and family are more important to me. I couldn’t do it to my wife," he told Slam Wrestling.

The Phenomenal One has praised his wife several times on social media. On their 19th anniversary, he sent her a romantic message via Twitter.

"Nineteen years ago today I married the most incredible woman. Strong, kind, beautiful, loving, and compassionate. A mother of 4 kids and the wife of a wrestler. I can’t do this life without you babe. Happy anniversary, I love you," he wrote.

Styles and Jones are still very much in love. The former WWE Champion recently posted several photos of himself and his wife on his Instagram account as they attended a few events together.

