Mastermind behind John Cena and Roman Reigns' promo battle on SmackDown revealed - Reports

The person behind the promo battle between John Cena and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed.

The epic war of words between John Cena and Roman Reigns took the fans by surprise on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The two megastars didn't hold back at all and it resulted in one of the most intense back-and-forths in recent memory.

According to a report by Fightful, Jamie Noble was behind John Cena and Roman Reigns' SmackDown segment. It should be noted, though, that Paul Heyman also has a heavy pull when it comes to The Tribal Chief's storylines.

Additionally, both Roman Reigns and John Cena have a significant amount of freedom in regards to delivering promos in the ring.

"Jamie Noble produced the opening segment that featured John Cena and Roman Reigns or at least was listed as such. It’s worth noting that Paul Heyman has also had heavy influence over Reigns’ stories, and Reigns and Cena have a significant more amount of freedom over their segments than most."

John Cena and Roman Reigns threw a barrage of insults at each other on Smack

When John Cena returned to WWE at the Money In The Bank event and confronted Roman Reigns, the fans knew they were in for a wild ride in the following weeks. The last time these two big names faced off in the ring was at No Mercy 2017 and it ended with Reigns toppling Cena in a "passing of the torch" moment.

What made that match an even bigger spectacle was Cena and Reigns' promo battles leading up to the show. Cena absolutely demolished the current Universal Champion during their segments on RAW back then. Things haven't been quite the same this time around.

Roman Reigns isn't the same guy who forgot his lines while being berated by Cena four years ago. He has cut some of the best and most entertaining promos of his career during his current feud with the 16-time World Champion. Tonight, Reigns had some choice words for Cena and he also brought his failed relationship with Nikki Bella as well. As expected, the line garnered a loud reaction from fans.

Cena fired back as well, saying that Reigns "almost ruined" Seth Rollins and that he ran Dean Ambrose out of the company. A top AEW star's name being mentioned on WWE TV was certainly a big deal.

Cena went on to call Reigns "the biggest failure in WWE history." To top it all off, Cenation Leader referenced the ending to the classic Money In The Bank 2011 pay-per-view that saw CM Punk blow a kiss to Vince McMahon and leave the arena with the WWE Title. Cena threatened to do so as well at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

John Cena and Roman Reigns are in for a huge showdown at SummerSlam 2021 and it's hands down one of the biggest rematches in WWE history. Who will walk out of SummerSlam with his head held high when all is said and done?

