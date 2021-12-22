The real reason why WWE split AJ Styles & Omos - Reports

Sources have revealed that the real reason WWE split up AJ Styles and Omos is because of the separate plans they have in mind for both superstars.

WWE has been teasing the tensions between the two for weeks before things imploded last night. This week's Monday Night Raw saw Omos turn on his former partner and demolish him after losing a match to The Mysterios.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, the former RAW Tag Team champions were split up because the company has bigger plans for them both in early-2022 and thus wanted to end their partnership as soon as possible.

"If it felt like they sped up the Omos & AJ Styles spilt, it’s because they did. Source says both superstars have significant plans in early 2022, and wanted any type of blow off program done prior to the major Rumble & Mania events," WrestleVotes tweeted.

Omos will face AJ Styles on WWE RAW next week

Next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a match between the former tag team partners as AJ Styles faces his former 'personal colossus.'

The partnership ended after more than a year. AJ Styles first introduced Omos to the main roster after the latter was drafted to RAW in October 2020. The pair became the red brand's tag team champions at WrestleMania 37, defeating Kofi Kingston and King Woods of The New Day.

The duo held the tag team titles up until SummerSlam, where they lost to the entertaining pair of Riddle and Randy Orton.

After he betrayed Styles, Omos warned him. He proclaimed that the next time he sees AJ in the ring, it will be for a match.

Following the implosion, the Phenomenal One appeared on NXT 2.0 after being called out by Grayson Waller on social media. The latter, however, refrained from a physical altercation stating he would let Omos deal with AJ Styles first.

Waller's statement has intensified the match between Styles and Omos even more. What are your thoughts on AJ Styles and Omos getting split up? Sound Off in the comments!

