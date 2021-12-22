AJ Styles' appearance on NXT sets up a potentially phenomenal feud

AJ Styles is one of WWE's shining stars and continues to keep going strong. Even now in his 40's, he hasn't lost a step and can keep up with anyone in the ring. A legend in his own time, he's established himself as an all-time great.

You would automatically assume a performer like The Phenomenal One would receive respect from all of his fellow performers. His resume alone would almost certainly command it.

However, there seems to be one young dissenter who sees things otherwise. He thinks that Styles should step aside and let the next generation take his place.

Grayson Waller, who is quickly earning a reputation as NXT's most smug and smarmy heel, called out the WWE Superstar via social media. AJ Styles jabbed back, vowing to be on the third brand this week to respond in person.

Ironically, AJ Styles is one of a select few performers that went straight to the WWE main roster

Styles was in a pretty solid negotiating position when he signed with WWE, and he allegedly got the exact deal that he wanted. It's not clear if a trip straight to the main roster was part of that deal, but there have been whispers that it was.

Whatever the reason, he circumvented spending any time in NXT and instead had a rousing debut at Royal Rumble 2016. All of a sudden, the man who was once known as 'Mr. TNA Wrestling' was now flying around WWE rings.

AJ Styles was once considered a long shot to ever be a main eventer in WWE, despite his immense talent. Instead, he took the bull by the horns and became a modern day legend in the promotion.

Styles is a two-time WWE Champion and a future Hall of Famer, so he's basically a 'made man' in the company.

So, there was no doubt he had to protect his phenomenal reputation by traveling to NXT now, in 2021, to confront upstart Grayson Waller.

AJ Styles looks to take out frustrations on Grayson Waller on tonight's NXT!

Grayson Waller is a prominent member of the NXT 2.0 generation and a heel on the rise

Waller could make the perfect foil for an established superstar like Styles. He's young, cocky and thinks he knows everything. They both have that same, brash attitude... just a generation apart.

When Styles entered the building, there was plenty of noise despite having such a small crowd. Many in attendance were filming the moment on their phones, as it was quite a historic moment for the NXT brand.

AJ Styles said that while Waller may have been hot for a few weeks, he has been phenomenal for over 20 years. Then as soon as it looked like the two were about to tear into one another, Waller scurried off.

It was a great scene setter for what's to come as this is surely not over. Styles will have to deal with Omos on the RAW brand, but will likely return for a piece of Waller in the weeks ahead.

This segment sets up a potentially great feud that will only be beneficial for Grayson Waller. To not only get to work with someone of the caliber of AJ Styles, but also draw off of his star power, is an amazing opportunity.

Let's hope this is the beginning of a rivalry that will carry on in 2022. Seeing the Phenomenal One take the biggest mouth in NXT to school will be entertaining for the WWE Universe and it could work wonders for the career of Grayson Waller.

