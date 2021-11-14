This week in WWE history (Nov 7-14th)  - Former WWE Champion passes away, the biggest controversy in history

This week's WWE news has been dominated by the company's European tour as well as the build-up to their annual Survivor Series event. This year's final pay-per-view of the year takes place next weekend but in years gone by the event has taken place much earlier.

It is a prominent week in WWE history and one that is remembered for all of the wrong reasons. Whilst AEW Full Gear stole the spotlight from WWE last night, many memorable moments in history will ensure that this week will always belong to Vince McMahon's company.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest news stories from this week in WWE history:

#5. Jamie Noble officially retires from WWE - November 10th, 2009

It's been 12 years since Jamie Noble was an active part of WWE's roster, but interestingly the former Cruiserweight Champion still remains employed by the company.

Noble is perhaps best remembered for his time working in the Cruiserweight Division, but since his retirement, he has returned to WWE TV a number of times.

Despite retiring from in-ring competition in 2009, Noble returned to TV screens in the fall of 2014 alongside Joey Mercury and the duo later became known as J&J Security. Aligning themselves with Seth Rollins, the duo were able to help garner heat for the new Mr. Money in the Bank for almost a year before being put out of action once again by Brock Lesnar in 2015.

Noble's last known match to date saw him defeat Seth Rollins in a two-on-one handicap match on RAW in June 2015. Joey Mercury was also part of his match and the former Champion was released from the company in January 2017.

In recent months, Noble has been working backstage as a producer and has been spotted several times as part of backstage segments or brawls. As of writing, Noble isn't expected to make any kind of return to the company in the future since his last match for WWE was more than six years ago.

