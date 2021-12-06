5 legends who might return to WWE in 2022

A few WWE legends and Hall of Famers might return to Vince McMahon's company in 2022.

WWE welcomes several legends back every year. Last January, Christian made a surprise comeback at the Royal Rumble. The same event also witnessed the return of WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, who participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Likewise, pro wrestling fans might see other legends return to WWE in the new year. While few could make non-wrestling appearances on WWE television, others might return to answer pending challenges against current superstars. They could get in the ring and compete in dream matches at WWE's biggest pay-per-views.

Here are five legends who might return to WWE in 2022:

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has not competed in WWE since 2019. The Diva of the Decade lost her final match against Charlotte Flair at the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view. Although the seven-time Women's Champion has said that her bout against Flair would be her last, she might make a surprise comeback to the WWE ring in 2022.

Sasha Banks recently urged Stratus to return to WWE to face her. The 45-year-old addressed Banks' challenge in an interview with Toronto's VIBE 105 Sports and did not close the door on a possible comeback:

"She's an amazing athlete. People sort of fantasize about that match because we had a little face-to-face at the Women's Royal Rumble. That is appealing to me," she said.

Banks is not the only WWE Superstar who dreams of facing the seven-time Women's Champion. Stratus could also return to WWE in 2022 to face Alexa Bliss, who had previously expressed her desire to go one-on-one with the Hall of Famer.

WWE had previously scheduled a match between Bliss and Stratus a few years ago at Evolution. However, the company canceled the bout after Bliss suffered a concussion at a live event. Now, The Goddess would love to have that match against her hero.

Stratus' return could also come at the Royal Rumble. The Diva of the Decade could be a surprise entrant in the women's match.

Although her in-ring return might come in 2022, Stratus will make another WWE appearance a little sooner. The former Women's Champion recently announced that she would make a one-night-only WWE appearance to host a live event in her hometown, Toronto, on December 29.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun