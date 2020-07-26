More details on Lita's possible in-ring return

The current generation of female Superstars get most of the credit for ushering in the new era of women's wrestling. However, the contributions of legendary Superstars like Lita and Trish Stratus can not be denied. It was Hall of Famers like Lita who paved the way for the Women's Revolution to take place in WWE.

Lita was a guest on Corey Graves's podcast After The Bell and talked about the possibility of her returning for another match.

Lita had returned a few years back for the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match. She was also part of the first Evolution PPV. The daredevil athlete proved in her match that she is still in great shape and can hang with the new generation.

Will Lita return for another match?

On being asked by Corey Graves if she would like to return, Lita said that she would absolutely be down for it. She did add that the WWE doesn't need her right now but she would love to have a match if the stars align.

"I'm down. I can't say that if I was never in the ring again that something is missing from me, but I think that it would be a fun opportunity and a good short-term goal, and just something to add to the resume. But you guys don't need me, like, everybody is doing awesome there. So I can get by just watching how great everybody's doing. But if the stars aligned, I could be down." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Lita and Trish Stratus had one of the biggest rivalries in WWE during the attitude era - constantly shattering the glass ceilings. These two Hall of Famers were the first women to main-event Monday Night RAW.

Lita is a multi-time Women's Champion and her having another match would certainly help give a major rub to whoever her opponent will be.

Lita also said that she misses the WWE Universe a lot and even though she loves living in her bubble, she still misses the fans.

"I miss everybody. I miss everybody so much. I love being in my little bubble and having my romanticized routine of normal life, but I really miss the fans, you Graves, and I miss people. So I hope we're all staying safe so we can meet up on the other side."