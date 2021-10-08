5 dream matches for Lita against current WWE Superstars

Lita is one of the greatest female wrestlers ever to step foot in WWE. She excelled in both her promo skills and in-ring abilities.

The four-time WWE Women's Champion had memorable feuds with contemporaries like Trish Stratus, Victoria, and Gail Kim. Apart from singles competition, Lita was also gifted in tag-team action as a part of Team Xtreme, with Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Having accomplished almost everything in the business, Lita was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

That being said, if the former WWE Women's Champion was active on the current roster, superstars would surely be put on notice with her high-flying athleticism and unparalleled in-ring performance.

In this article, we dive into five dream matches for Lita against current WWE Superstars.

#5 Rhea Ripley vs. Lita

Rhea Ripley is one of the brightest young talents on the current WWE roster. After debuting on RAW earlier this year, the former NXT Superstar beat Asuka at WrestleMania 37 to become the RAW Women's Champion.

She recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Nikki A.S.H. after beating Natalya and Tamina.

A showdown between Lita and Rhea Ripley would be one for the ages, pinning the strength as well as the high-flying athleticism of them both. Lita's Twist of Fate or Rhea's Riptide are equally dangerous.

Whatever is the case, the excitement that this contest would generate will undoubtedly be second to none for the WWE Universe.

