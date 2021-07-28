How did Roman Reigns and Galina Becker meet?

Roman Reigns has been married to Galina Joelle Becker for nearly seven years now, but their relationship began long before. The couple now have five children together, including two sets of twins.

Years before Reigns signed with WWE, he was an aspiring American football player, part of the Georgia Tech University's team — the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Gallina Joe Becker was associated with the Track and Field team at the same university, and that is where Roman Reigns met her in 2006. The couple have been together for over a decade-and-a-half now, with their first child being born in 2008.

The Big Dog Roman Reigns and Galina Becker look fabulous tonight. #wwehof pic.twitter.com/wqsj7SYt9D — Roman Reigns FanClub (@RReignsFanClub) April 1, 2017

They got engaged in 2012, and in late 2014, Roman Reigns and Galina Becker officially tied the knot. The couple got married on Castaway Cay, a Disney-owned island in the Bahamas.

Roman Reigns has always been open about prioritizing his family, which is exactly what he had to do when the global lockdown took place in March 2020. Despite being scheduled to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, he pulled out of the event relatively late.

Roman Reigns, Galina Becker and the little Joelle Anoa'i are so Beautiful Family! 😍😍😍😍 #RomanReigns #Galina #Joelle pic.twitter.com/t0Zg7Maj20 — Alba 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇸 MOX & REIGNS STAN 💙💛 WWE =🚶🎸 (@albawrestling) April 3, 2016

It was never clarified as to whether the decision was solely related to his health or the pandemic. Roman Reigns did, however, confirm in April 2020 that he had two kids on the way - his second pair of twins.

Roman Reigns prioritized time with his wife and kids over WWE

On the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Reigns explained how he had to put his family first at a time when not much was known about the coronavirus disease:

"For me, it was about putting my family first. And right there, if I had to retire and that's what was gonna be asked of me, I was willing to do it. For one of the first times in a long time, I put my family—they were 1A. There was nothing that was gonna change my mind. I needed to go away and wait 'til we were in a place of better understanding of the process and knowing exactly what this virus has done and how it's affected everybody. And I just feel far more comfortable the way WWE has taken care of me to make me feel safe, make my family feel safe, make my wife feel safe that I'm going out and then coming back in, that's been huge and critical to get me back in the ring." (H/T Bleacher Report)

In hindsight, things worked out well for Roman Reigns in 2020. It was the first time in a while that he could sit with his family without facing adverse health issues as he did in 2018-19. The relaxed WWE schedule in the Thunderdome upon his return likely helped as well.

Roman Reigns has made it clear that no matter how much he loves the wrestling business, he will hang up his boots for his family. Having already secured a few major WWE accomplishments, Reigns now has five WrestleMania main events to his name.

Edited by Kartik Arry