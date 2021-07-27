Does Roman Reigns have twin babies?

Apart from being WWE's biggest superstar, Roman Reigns' biggest role in life is being a father of five children. Although Reigns married his wife Galina Joelle Becker in 2014, they had their first child in 2008.

Eight years later, in 2016, the couple would have a pair of twin boys and in 2020, Becker gave birth to another pair of twins. So Roman Reigns actually has two sets of twin children and five overall.

Speaking to Muscle & Fitness in April 2020, Reigns revealed that he was going to be a father of twins once more (H/T PEOPLE):

“Three with two in the oven, so I’m looking to be papa bear five,” Reigns said when asked about being a father of three. “Breaking news — we haven’t really shared that.”

The timing of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global lockdown and the birth of his twins forced Roman Reigns to pull out of WrestleMania 36. He was originally scheduled to challenge Goldberg at The Show of Shows, but he pulled out and was replaced by Braun Strowman.

Initially, it was speculated that Reigns' health and history with leukemia took top priority, making him take a hiatus from WWE. However, Roman Reigns addressed the situation and simply said:

“For all my fans, you know I’m sorry I didn’t get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain. But sometimes things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family, but no matter what, you already know the deal,” he said. “I had to make a decision for me, but it doesn’t take anything away from what I’ve done and what I’m going to do.”

Ultimately, Reigns felt that being with his family was more important. In the long run, it paid dividends in his WWE career as well.

The aftermath of Roman Reigns' twins being born in 2020

The ThunderDome Era seemed to benefit quite a few WWE Superstars, especially in terms of schedule. Roman Reigns resides in Tampa, Florida and the strictly-TV and pay-per-view schedule benefited him as well, and not just in terms of character development.

It continued to give Reigns more time to be with his family. With crowds back in a full-time touring schedule, that might have reduced.

