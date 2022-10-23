10 top WWE Superstars who were not born when Rey Mysterio debuted

Rey Mysterio is one of the veterans on the current WWE roster. The Master of the 619 made his wrestling debut on April 30, 1989. He then wrestled for a few promotions, including WCW, before eventually joining the Stamford-based company in July 2002. He has since shared the locker room with several younger superstars.

Some current superstars were active wrestlers when Mysterio competed for the first time inside the squared circle. However, a few other top superstars on the main roster were not even born when the former World Heavyweight Champion took his first step toward stardom.

In this listicle, we will take a look at ten current WWE Superstars who were not born when Rey Mysterio debuted.

#10 & #9. The Street Profits

In March 2016, The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) debuted on NXT. They have since become one of the top tag teams in WWE. The two superstars won the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to become the second-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

Both members of The Street Profits, who are now on the Monday Night RAW roster, were not born when Rey Mysterio debuted in 1989. Ford was born on May 31, 1990. Less than a month later, on July 24, Dawkins was born. They are both 32 now.

#8. Alexa Bliss

Nearly nine years ago, Alexa Bliss signed with WWE. Although she failed to capture any titles during her three-year run in NXT, The Goddess later became one of the top female superstars on the main roster. She is now a five-time Women's Champion and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

The current Monday Night RAW star was born nearly two years after Rey Mysterio made his wrestling debut. Bliss' mother gave birth to her on August 9, 1991, in Columbus, Ohio. She is now 31, 16 years younger than The Master of the 619.

#7. Bayley

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Bayley joined WWE in 2012. Over the next three years, she became one of the top female competitors on NXT. The Role Model held the NXT Women's Championship for 223 days before making her main roster debut in 2016.

Bayley then continued her success on the main roster, winning all possible titles to become the first Women's Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

The current leader of Damage CTRL was born on June 15, 1989, about 46 days after Rey Mysterio made his professional wrestling debut. The Role Model is now 33.

#6. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky

In 2007, Iyo Sky kicked off her wrestling career. She wrestled in several promotions before officially signing with WWE in 2018. Over the next few years, she became a top superstar on NXT, winning the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Zoey Stark.

Earlier this year, Sky moved to the main roster to join Bayley's faction. She is currently the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside her Damage CTRL teammate Dakota Kai.

Sky is another superstar who was not yet born when 14-year-old Rey Mysterio made his wrestling debut. The Japanese star was born on May 8, 1990. She is now 32.

#5. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripely spent a few years on the independent circuit before officially signing with WWE in 2017. She has since established herself as one of the top female superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. The Nightmare won the NXT UK Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Title before joining the main roster in 2021.

Since moving to Monday Night RAW, Ripley has held the RAW Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Nikki A.S.H. She is one of the four members of Judgment Day.

Rey Mysterio made his wrestling debut more than seven years before Ripley was born. The Nightmare was born on October 11, 1996. She is now 26.

#4. Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory

In 2019, Austin Theory signed with WWE. He spent a few years on NXT, where he was a member of The Way, before officially moving to Monday Night RAW last year. He has since received a big push, winning the United States Championship and the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank match.

Theory is one of the youngest superstars on the main roster. He was born on August 2, 1997, more than eight years after Mysterio made his wrestling debut. The current Mr. Money in the Bank is 25.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez

Since signing with WWE in 2016, Raquel Rodriguez has established herself as a dominant force in the women's division. She spent about six years in NXT and won the NXT Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles (twice), and the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Since joining SmackDown earlier this year, Rodriguez has become one of the top female competitors on the blue brand. She also won the Women's Tag Team Championships once alongside Aliyah.

The former NXT Women's Champion was born on January 12, 1991, nearly 21 months after Rey Mysterio's wrestling debut. She is now 31.

#2. Liv Morgan

In 2014, Liv Morgan realized her childhood dream of becoming a WWE Superstar when she signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company. Although she failed to capture any championships for several years, the former member of The Riott Squad recently received her long-awaited push.

Earlier this year, Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. Later that same night, she cashed in on her contract and defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Title. Morgan held the championship for 97 days before losing it to Rousey at Extreme Rules earlier this month.

Despite her loss, Morgan is still one of the top female competitors on SmackDown. Meanwhile, she is about two decades younger than her fellow SmackDown Superstar Rey Mysterio.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was born on June 8, 1994, more than five years after Mysterio made his wrestling debut. She is now 28.

#1. Sasha Banks

After a brief run on the independent circuit, Sasha Banks debuted in WWE in 2012. Over the course of the next three years, she became one of the top female superstars on NXT, winning the NXT Women's Championship once and holding it for 191 days.

The Boss also had astonishing success after moving to the main roster in 2015. She became a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion after winning the RAW Women's Championships, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Banks was born on January 26, 1992, about 32 months after Rey Mysterio debuted. She is now 30 years old.

The Boss is still on the SmackDown roster. However, WWE suspended her after walking out during an episode of Monday Night RAW last May. While reports have suggested that the company has released her from her contract, neither she herself nor WWE have confirmed these rumors.

