Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark shared a throwback fan photo with WWE Hall of Famer Edge in which she looked almost unrecognizable.

The 28-year-old kicked off her wrestling career nearly a decade ago. She competed for a few years on the independent circuit before signing with the Stamford-based company in January 2021. She has since become a regular competitor on NXT, where she once held the NXT Women's Championships alongside IYO SKY (fka Io Shirai).

Stark was a WWE fan growing up. Recently, she posted an Instagram reel that contained a throwback photo of herself as a young fan with Hall of Famer Edge. The NXT star looked almost unrecognizable in the picture. Meanwhile, the reel also showed clips from some of Starks' matches in NXT.

"Life is GOOD...DREAMS COME TRUE!" Stark captioned the post.

Zoey Stark had a crush on Edge's greatest rival in WWE

While she took a photo with Edge before becoming a well-known wrestler, Zoey Stark was actually a fan of The Rated-R Superstar's greatest rival growing up.

In an interview with What's NeXT in June 2021, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that she had a crush on 16-time World Champion John Cena.

"I had a little crush on him growing up. You know, I had the fat head on the wall, you can't see me posters all over," Stark said. [From 2:41 to 2:50]

In a Q & A session on NXT's official Twitter account, Zoey disclosed that Cena is still her favorite wrestler and that she regularly watches his matches.

