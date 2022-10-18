"I'm hoping" - Returning WWE Superstar dreams of facing Edge and Beth Phoenix at WrestleMania

Candice LeRae made her return to the company last month and already has her sights set on two WWE Hall of Famers.

Edge and Beth Phoenix are currently involved in a bitter rivalry with The Judgment Day. The Rated-R Superstar founded the faction but they turned against him once Finn Balor joined. At WWE Extreme Rules, Edge battled Finn Balor in an I Quit match in a losing effort due to The Judgment Day's interference.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Candice revealed that she would love to team up with Johnny Gargano to face the power couple at WrestleMania. She noted that a match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch would be awesome as well:

“I can tell you that my ultimate goal I would love, love, love to have a mixed tag match at WrestleMania with me and Johnny against verses I mean it could be anybody but I’m just going to say there’s like Edge and Beth would be pretty awesome. I keep putting this out there because I’m hoping. Then Seth and Becky would be really awesome too.” H/T MuscleManMalcolm

The Poison Pixie lost to Dakota Kai on the October 3rd edition of RAW but went on to defeat Bayley on last Monday's episode of the red brand.

Former WWE Superstar won't rule out a return to help Edge

Edge and Gangrel have a rich history as members of The Brood together. The third member of The Brood, Christian Cage, is currently in All Elite Wrestling, managing Luchasaurus as he recovers from an injury.

Gangrel took part in the latest K&S WrestleFest. He was asked if he would return to the company to help The Rated-R Superstar in his battle against The Judgment Day. The 53-year-old stated that he is getting up there in age but wouldn't rule it out.

The WWE legend appeared on the May 27th episode of AEW Rampage to accompany The Young Bucks to the ring. The Young Bucks attacked Gangrel after the match but The Hardy Boyz made the save.

Would you like to see Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix at WWE WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes