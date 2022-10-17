Former WWE Superstar refuses to rule out making his return to align with Edge

Edge is very much alone on WWE RAW right now.

With Rey Mysterio being moved to the SmackDown brand on Friday, the number of allies The Rated R Superstar currently has on Monday nights is dwindling. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't been seen since losing his I Quit Match to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules.

WWE Legend and the former leader of The Brood Gangrel took part in the latest K&S WrestleFest event and answered some fans' questions during the event. One fan asked if he had thought about returning to WWE to assist The Rated-R Superstar in his battle against The Judgment Day. Gangrel didn't rule it out:

"No, no, I never say never, but creeping up there in age," Gangrel said. "But I’m a vampire, So, keep fanging and banging." [H/T: Ringside News]

Edge looks to be focusing on his acting career at the moment

During his initial retirement from WWE, Edge spent a lot of time in Hollywood doing movies and television shows.

Since returning to WWE in 2020, The Rated-R Superstar has greatly scaled back on his work in Hollywood. But it appears that he's starting it back up again as he's been presented with a large role in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Last week, it was announced that Adam Copeland will play Ares, the God of War, in the upcoming series. It is scheduled to release on Disney+ in early 2024.

Based on his most recent tweet, it appears that Copeland might already be on set filming this new series for Disney+, but that has yet to be confirmed.

What are your thoughts on Gangrel possibly returning to WWE? Would you like to see him reform The Brood with Edge on Monday Night RAW?

