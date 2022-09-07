5 Things you probably didn't know about WWE Superstars Braun Strowman & Raquel Rodriguez's relationship

After nearly 15 months of absence, Braun Strowman returned to WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

With his return to the Stamford-based company, Strowman reunited with his girlfriend, the current Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

Although the couple has been dating for a while, they are very private about their relationship. Strowman and Rodriguez spoke about each other only a few times in interviews. Meanwhile, their interactions on social media probably give more insight into their romance.

Here are five things you probably didn't know about Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez's relationship.

#5. Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez were friends before they started dating

Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez were friends before they started dating.

In 2013, Braun Strowman signed with WWE. Nearly three years later, Raquel Rodriguez also joined the company. However, the two did not become friends until 2019.

In an interview with TV Insider in November 2020, Strowman spoke about his friendship with Rodriguez.

"We've developed a really good friendship in the last year, year-and-a-half, with going to the gym. I got her hooked up with my trainers and nutritionists. She has had such a transformation with not only her body but with her mental state. She is hungry," he said.

As they became friends, Strowman and Rodriguez trained and spent a lot of time together. They also shared several photos together on social media, which sparked rumors about their relationship.

Eventually, the couple's friendship became a romance, and they started dating.

#4. Braun Strowman sees a lot of himself in the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

Braun Strowman sees a lot of himself in Raquel Rodriguez

Braun Strowman is one of the biggest and strongest men in WWE. Raquel Rodriguez is also the same in the women's division. Despite this, the two seem to have had doubters question their ability to succeed earlier in their careers.

Hence, Strowman and Rodriguez both questioned themselves, thinking they were not good enough. In his interview with TV Insider, Strowman spoke about how similar he and Rodriguez are.

"I see a lot of myself in her. She never thought she was good enough. She had people tell her that," he explained.

Strowman had a lot of success in his first WWE run, winning several titles, including the Universal Championship.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has also held a few titles in the Stamford-based company, including the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. She is currently the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Aliyah.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez likes Braun Strowman's pierced nipples

Over the past few years, Braun Strowman has appeared with pierced nipples many times. Last April, however, a fan asked the WWE Superstar on Twitter why he got his nipples pierced.

"Why you got your nipples pierced and you almost 7 foot?" The fan tweeted.

Strowman answered the fan's question, explaining that his girlfriend, Raquel Rodriguez, likes them.

"Cause @RaquelWWE likes them and I don’t wanna make her mad. She can whip my add," he replied.

The Monster Among Men appeared last Monday on RAW with pierced nipples as he destroyed The New Day, Los Lotharios, The Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits.

#2. Braun Strowman once took Raquel Rodriguez and her father to a strip club

Braun Strowman once took Raquel Rodriguez and her father to a strip club

Last January, Braun Strowman invited his girlfriend, Raquel Rodriguez, and her father, Rick Gonzalez, to dinner. However, he chose an unusual place for them to have their meal.

In a tweet Strowman posted on January 20, the former Universal Champion revealed that he took his girlfriend and her father to a strip club. He even tried to get Rodriguez an unexpected gift.

"Well I took @RaquelWWE and her dad to the strip club for a nice steak dinner and tried to get her a lap dance and she said I don't want a lap dance text your friend @steveaustinBSR I'd rather have him cut a promo on me than a dance!!! #GodILoveHer," he wrote.

A fan commented on Strowman's tweet but later deleted it. However, Rodriguez replied to the now-deleted comment, disclosing that she and Strowman are now living together.

"We live together and this is the best date night ever #LoveStory," the Women's Tag Team Champion tweeted.

Over the past few months, Rodriguez and her boyfriend have attended several events as a couple, including Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera's wedding.

#1. Braun Strowman helped Raquel Rodriguez develop her on-screen character

Braun Strowman helped Raquel Rodriguez develop her on-screen character

As he helped Raquel Rodriguez get into better physical shape, Braun Strowman also aided her in developing her on-screen character in WWE.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, the current Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that her boyfriend had helped her creatively to get a better understanding of the character she wanted to portray herself as in the ring.

"Even just being around Braun Strowman and having that time to pick his brain, being a bigger person and character in the ring, it helped me get a better grasp of the kind of wrestler I wanted to portray myself as when I stepped into the ring," she said.

Strowman has praised Rodriguez many times on Twitter over the past two years. In one of his tweets, The Monster Among Men stated that he likes how his girlfriend works.

