5 WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss has been romantically linked with in real life

Alexa Bliss signed with WWE in 2013. She then spent three years competing on NXT before making her main roster debut in July 2016. She has since become one of the top female competitors in the Stamford-based company.

Before she tied the knot with musician Ryan Cabrera earlier this year, the former RAW Women's Champion got romantically linked with a few of her WWE co-workers. She was once even in a serious relationship with one of these superstars.

Here are five WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss has been romantically linked with in real life.

#5. Former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews

Alexa Bliss was engaged to Buddy Matthews

During her time on NXT, Alexa Bliss managed Wesley Blake and Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy). While working together, she and Matthews developed feelings for each other and started dating in real life.

In 2016, Bliss and Matthews announced their engagement. As the couple prepared for their wedding, Bliss moved from NXT to SmackDown. Hence, they decided to postpone their marriage.

"So we got engaged over a year ago [...] and we were like 'okay, so we're going to set this date and then I ended up being moved to SmackDown, which was amazing. And so we're like 'All right, we'll push it to this date' and then with our traveling weeks to see each other seven days a week and work together six days a week, because I was partnered with Blake and Murphy, and now we see each other maybe six hours a week, so it's one of those things that we've really be able to talk through text and FaceTime and I'm sure he's annoyed with me calling his phone like every other minute but it's one of those things that we have had to adapt to for sure. [...] It's so hard [to organize a wedding over FaceTime]," Bliss explained in an interview with Gorilla Position in April 2017. [From 6:20 to 7:32]

However, Bliss and Matthews never married. Instead, they called off their engagement and went their separate ways in early 2018. While the former RAW Women's Champion is now with Ryan Cabrera, her ex-fiancé is currently dating her colleague, Rhea Ripley.

#4. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze

Rumors suggested that Alexa Bliss and Tyler Breeze dated in 2019

In 2010, Tyler Breeze signed with WWE. Between 2013 and 2015, he and Alexa Bliss shared the NXT locker room. They later also worked on the same brand, SmackDown.

Although they never shared the ring, Breeze and Bliss developed a real-life friendship while working together in NXT. The two regularly exchanged tweets in which they joked together.

While hosting him on her Uncool with Alexa Bliss show, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she knew Breeze very well.

"You know, a lot of people think, I mean I don't, but a lot of people think that you are this really cool [...] WWE Superstar. But I know the real you," she said. [From 1:33 to 1:43]

Following her breakup with Buddy Matthews, rumors suggested that Bliss was in a relationship with Breeze. Some fans pointed out that the two superstars seemed flirty with each other during their appearances on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel in 2019.

However, the speculations were untrue. Since 2016, Breeze has been married to former NXT star Audrey Marie.

#3. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman

Around the same time Alexa Bliss joined WWE, Braun Strowman signed with the company. Over the years, the two superstars have developed a very close relationship.

The former RAW Women's Champion and the former Universal Champion also worked together a few times on-screen, including teaming together as Team Little Big in the first season of the Mixed Match Challenge in 2018.

Bliss and Strowman's close relationship sparked rumors that they were dating in real life.

"Are Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss really dating?! I'm more shocked here than with Seth and Becky," a fan tweeted in 2019.

However, these rumors were untrue. Although Bliss and Strowman are very close in real life, they were never a couple. Instead, they are best friends.

The Monster of All Monsters recently attended Bliss' wedding alongside his girlfriend, WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez. He later posted a photo of himself dancing with Bliss at the ceremony on Twitter, captioning it "Besties forever!" The former RAW Women's Champion retweeted Strowman's post, adding the same caption.

#2. Mike Rome

Since signing with WWE in 2016, Mike Rome has worked as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer on NXT, SmackDown, and Monday Night RAW. A few years ago, the 40-year-old and Alexa Bliss did a few funny segments in which he kept trying to take her out on dates while she rejected his advances.

Away from television, Bliss and Rome also spent time together. The relationship between the two led some fans to believe they were dating.

"Once upon a time I used to think Mike Rome and Alexa Bliss were dating," a fan tweeted in 2020.

Like with Braun Strowman and Tyler Breeze, the speculations were untrue. While they never dated, Bliss and Rome are close friends in real life.

The current RAW ring announcer recently attended Bliss' wedding to Ryan Cabrera. He later posted a video from the ceremony on his Instagram, dubbing Bliss "one of his favorite people."

#1. No Way Jose

Rumors suggested Alexa Bliss and No Way Jose dated in 2019

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, No Way Jose joined WWE in 2015. About three years later, he made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW, where Alexa Bliss was an active competitor.

In 2019, rumors suggested that Bliss and No Way Jose were dating in real life as they appeared to be spending a lot of time together away from WWE.

"Wonder if those rumors of Alexa bliss and no way Jose dating are true," a fan tweeted in July 2019.

Like most other rumors, this one was also untrue. Although the former RAW Women's Champion and No Way Jose are seemingly friends, they never dated in real life.

