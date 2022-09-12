6 former World Champions Braun Strowman has never faced one-on-one in WWE

After more than a year of absence, Braun Strowman returned to WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night on RAW. Before his release from the company in June 2021, Strowman was one of its top superstars.

The former Universal Champion has defeated most of the current roster, including former world champions like Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. He even has a few one-on-one victories over the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

However, The Monster of All Monsters has never faced a few other former world champions who are still active on the current roster during his first WWE run. Now, we will have to wait and see if his path crosses with any of them in the upcoming months.

Here are six former world champions Braun Strowman has never faced one-on-one in WWE.

#6. Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston (left) and Braun Strowman (right)

Braun Strowman joined WWE in 2013, nearly seven years after Kofi Kingston signed with the company. They have since shared the ring several times. Nevertheless, they have never squared off one-on-one.

Aside from Royal Rumbles and Battle Royals, Kingston and Strowman faced each other in several tag team matches on Monday Night RAW, premium live events, and house shows.

The two superstars also competed against one another in the 2018 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, in which Strowman won.

Kingston is an active competitor on SmackDown, alongside his New Day partners Xavier Woods and Big E. After returning on RAW, The Monster of All Monsters paid a visit to SmackDown last Friday, where he destroyed The Alpha Academy.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Since coming out of retirement in 2020, Edge has feuded with several former world champions, including Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

However, he never faced Braun Strowman one-on-one before the company released The Monster of All Monsters from his contract in June 2021.

Despite this, Edge and Strowman battled during the 2021 Royal Rumble Match. The Monster of All Monsters even tried to eliminate the Hall of Famer. However, Edge was the one who eliminated Strowman with the help of Christian and Seth Rollins.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently on the RAW roster. Although he is now feuding with The Judgment Day, his path could later cross with Strowman.

#4. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler and Braun Strowman squared off in a few tag team matches

Dolph Ziggler signed with WWE in 2004. He has since been a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company. Over Braun Strowman's eight-year run in WWE, he and The Showoff shared the ring several times. Nevertheless, they never had a one-on-one match.

Between 2015 and 2021, Ziggler squared off against The Monster of All Monsters in a few tag team matches. Their most famous came in September 2019 when The Showoff and his partner Robert Roode defeated Strowman and Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship.

About a year later, Strowman attacked and destroyed Ziggler during his bout against Madcap Moss on RAW Underground on September 14, 2020. With The Monster of All Monsters now back in WWE, The Showoff could get his revenge in a one-on-one match on RAW, where he is currently active.

#3. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio never faced Braun Strowman one-on-one

Throughout his legendary career, Rey Mysterio went head-to-head against several giants, including The Big Show and The Great Khali. However, he has never faced Braun Strowman in a one-on-one match.

Mysterio and Strowman's paths crossed in a few Royal Rumble Matches and Battle Royals. Nevertheless, their most famous encounter came in 2018 when they clashed in the ring during the Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown match at Survivor Series.

Mysterio delivered a 619 to The Monster of All Monsters early in the match. However, when he attempted to hit Strowman with another one later, the former Universal Champion stopped him and hit him with a vicious Powerslam. Strowman then pinned The Master of the 619 to eliminate him from the bout.

Mysterio is currently active on Monday Night RAW. Like Edge, he is now feuding with The Judgment Day.

#2. Big E

Since signing a developmental contract with WWE in 2009, Big E has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. The 36-year-old has won several titles, including the WWE Championship.

Although Big E has faced several other former world champions in singles matches, he has never squared off against Braun Strowman in a one-on-one bout.

Meanwhile, the two powerhouses have shared the ring several times in tag team action. Their paths also crossed in a few Royal Rumble matches and Battle Royals.

Although Strowman is now back in the Stamford-based company, Big E is out of action due to a neck injury. Hence, the WWE Universe will have to wait and see if the two will ever face each other one-on-one in the future.

#1. Randy Orton

Randy Orton delivering an RKO to Braun Strowman

Between 2015 and 2021, Randy Orton and Braun Strowman faced each other in several tag team matches. However, their most famous encounter came only two months before WWE released The Monster of All Monsters from his contract.

In April 2021, Orton faced Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Match on Monday Night RAW. The bout saw a few memorable moments between the two superstars, including Strowman hitting Orton with the steel steps and The Viper delivering an RKO to The Monster of All Monsters.

Although both Orton and Strowman lost the match to McIntyre, the two proved they could have an entertaining one-on-one bout in the future. Nevertheless, the former Universal Champion will have to wait to square off against The Viper as Orton is currently out of action due to a back injury.

