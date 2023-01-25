The Neighborhood renewed by CBS for season 6

The Neighborhood fans can celebrate as the highly entertaining and beloved sitcom has been renewed for a brand new 6th season. News of the sitcom's renewal was released on January 23, 2023, amid the on-going season 5, which has garnered quite a lot of positive responses from fans all around the globe.

The series first made its debut exclusively on the CBS Network on October 1, 2018. The series, which is currently in its 5th season, released its latest episode 11, titled, Welcome to the Cornhole, on Monday, January 23, 2023 on CBS.

Viewers can also watch the episode on the streaming service platform Paramount+.

Amy Reisenbach, the CBS Entertainment President, said in a statement while commenting on the upcoming The Neighborhood season 6:

"The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact,...From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us." (Via TVLine)

Reisenbach continued:

"As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season." (Via TVLine)

Learn all about the fan-favorite CBS sitcom The Neighborhood

Jim Reynolds has served as the creator of the hilariously woven popular sitcom. Christian La Fountaine and Michael Franks have acted as cinematographers for the CBS sitcom, while Kurt Farquhar has given music to the series, including the sitcom's groovy theme music.

The long list of executive producers for the sitcom includes Cedric the Entertainer, Jim Reynolds, Eric C. Rhone, Wendi Trilling, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Bill Martin, Meg DeLoatch and Mike Schiff. Patrick Kienlen, Jess Pineda, Charles Brottmiller, Sean Veder, Chris Poulos and Mark Nasser.

The official synopsis for The Neighborhood, given by IMDb, reads:

"When Dave Johnson and his family arrive from Michigan, they're unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their previous small town."

The IMDb synopsis for the sitcom further reads:

"However, their opinionated next-door neighbor Calvin Butler is wary of the newcomers, certain that they'll disrupt the culture on the block. Dave realizes that fitting in with the new community is more complex than he had expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, there's an excellent chance of making the new neighborhood a great place to live."

Over the years, the sitcom has gained a lot of popularity and has a separate fandom due to its witty storylines, impeccable comic timing, smart humor and refreshingly gripping acting performances by the cast members of the series.

Who are on the cast list for the sitcom?

The Neighborhood entails Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, Cedric as Calvin Butler, Richard Gant as Walter, Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler, Joshua Triplett as Jeremiah, Sloan Robinson as old Miss Kim, Marcel Spears as Marty Butler, Chelsea Harris as Necie, Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson, Beth Behrs as Gemma Johnson and Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler, among others.

New episodes of The Neighborhood season 5 air every Monday on CBS. Meanwhile, the audience can catch the latest episode 11 of the 5th season, which is currently streaming on Paramount+.

