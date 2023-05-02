"Jobless and bitter girl": Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa drama explained as TMZ video garners backlash online

A viral TMZ video of Francia Raisa throwing shade at her former best friend, Selena Gomez, made its rounds on social media on Monday, May 01, 2023. The video, shows the 34-year-old actress walking her dog on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Studio City, California. She was asked about her allegedly souring relationship with Gomez. After repeatedly dodging the questions, including ones about her following the singer back on social media, the How I Met Your Father star said:

"Sunday is so fun, it's a day of rest. I'm Francia and I'm hanging out with my dog."

Gomez and Raisa have been lifelong friends, first meeting each other as child actors. They made headlines in 2017 when Francia Raisa agreed to donate her kidney to Selena, who suffered from kidney failure as a result of her ongoing battle with lupus.

Both media personalities were frequently seen together afterward, with the singer vocalizing her gratitude to Francia for saving her life. However, in 2022, things took a turn when Gomez told E! News that she never fit in with the "cool group" of celebrity girls. She added that her only friend in the industry was Taylor Swift.

After the interview went viral, Francia reportedly commented, "Interesting" on a social media post and even unfollowed Selena. Later, the latter explained that she didn't mention every person she knew in the interview.

Now, Francia Raisa's recent video has left the internet upset at the actress's behavior. From calling her a "loser" to claiming that she was a "jobless and bitter girl," fans have taken to social media to slam her.

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @loseutolovemee)

Internet users call out Francia Raisa for her crass interview

As Francia Raisa's interview went viral, netizens were quick to call her out on her callous behavior. They called her bitter and desperate for attention and commented that the video was staged. They said that she called on the paparazzi to get attention and "stay relevant."

Some remarked that she was intentionally holding the act of donating a kidney over Selena's head. The Twitterati said that they had lost their patience and couldn't understand Francia's perspective since the 2022 controversy.

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @selenATEors)

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @seltayrianaTV)

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @babaflagsheep)

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @BABYLY0NGRAY)

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @selnaya15)

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @offmysel)

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @crackgalore)

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @no1shapeshifter)

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @Dove00775103)

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @huckfinn3_)

A comment criticizing Raisa (Image via Twitter/ @NiaCrave)

The Calm Down singer opened up about how grateful she was to Francia Raisa during an interview with Apple TV+'s Dear... series on March 10, 2023. She said that her Francia was her best friend and that she will "never ever, ever" be more in debt to anyone as she is to Francia. She added:

"The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."

Selena Gomez has frequently been vocal about her gratitude for Francia Raisa for being her kidney donor. She is yet to comment on the recent incident.

Poll : 0 votes