What does Lupus do to the body? Selena Gomez responds to concern over her shaking hands in TikTok video

American singer Selena Gomez took to her TikTok handle earlier this month and shared a video of her makeup and skincare routine. Miley Cyrus' Never Be Me played in the background and fans could not help but notice that Gomez's hands were somewhat unsteady when she was applying micellar water on a sponge.

The singer has since clarified that the recent shakiness of her hands in the viral makeup video is due to Lupus.

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of her post to express their concern for the star as they wondered why her hands were shaking.

Addressing her shaking hands in the comments section of a now-deleted TikTok video by another user, Selena Gomez pointed out that it was because of her Lupus medication.

She said:

“Lol I shake because of my medication for lupus. Also read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro.”

More about Selena Gomez's health condition, Lupus

According to Healthline, Lupus is an autoimmune disease where a person's immune system attacks healthy tissues and organs instead of just attacking foreign substances that could harm their body.

This disease affects almost every area of the body, causing problems like:

hair loss headaches mouth sores difficulty swallowing gland swelling chest pain enlarged liver trouble breathing pancreatitis heart disease kidney problems digestive issues anemia intestinal ulcers pregnancy complications joint pain tiredness skin sensitivity

Selena Gomez first revealed her lupus diagnosis in 2015 and has since been vocal about her struggles with the disease. She also underwent a kidney transplant because of it.

In her 2022 documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the star discussed her battle with lupus.

She noted:

"I haven't felt it since I was younger. In the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying because it just hurts, like, everything."

Apart from her physical health, Gomez has also opened up about her mental health struggles, revealing that she has bipolar disorder.

On January 10, she also clapped back at internet users who fat-shamed her after her appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. During an Instagram live session with her sister Gracie, she said:

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays. But we don’t care.”

However, she has been thriving on the professional front. She last appeared as Mabel Mora in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and is currently shooting for the third season of the series.

As per her IMDb profile, she has several projects lined up and will soon next appear in Emilia Perez, Spiral, and In the Shadow of the Mountain.

