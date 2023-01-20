Fact Check: Did David Crosby get a liver transplant? Phil Collins' role explored 

David Crosby, the founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY), died on Thursday at the age of 81. The cause of his death has not officially been revealed. However, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee had various health issues.

He also underwent a liver transplant surgery in 1994.

Additionally, he battled a heroin and cocaine addiction, which he was able to overcome when he went to prison for a year in 1985 on drug and weapons charges.

Just two days before his death, David Crosby, who was known for his unapologetic banter, tweeted noting that heaven was "overrated."

The artist’s wife, Jan Crosby, confirmed the news of his death with Variety. In a statement to the publication, she said:

"He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music."

The singer recently told NBC News that he was suffering from tendonitis in both hands, due to which he was not touring.

Phil Collins helped David Crosby "enormously" during his liver transplant surgery

David Crosby suffered from many ailments, including diabetes and Hepatitis C. He also underwent heart surgery in his 70s. In addition, he had a liver transplant in 1994 with the help of his friend Phil Collins. Crosby’s liver took serious damage and was barely functional after he was diagnosed with Hepatitis C.

RobinNP @RobinKetchum7 @DrJamesOlsson David Crosby had liver transplant decades ago after years of drug abuse. I never expected him to live this long, @DrJamesOlsson David Crosby had liver transplant decades ago after years of drug abuse. I never expected him to live this long,

In an interview with The Guardian, David Crosby revealed that his friend and singer Phil Collins helped him through his liver transplant surgery. Although the artist did not confirm the same, The Guardian at the time noted that Collins partially funded Crosby’s surgery.

Speaking to the publication in 2014, Crosby said:

"Phil Collins did help me enormously. I'm not going to get into the specifics about how; it's nobody else's business but mine and Phil's. But he did help me tremendously, and he is a dear friend.”

It is interesting to note that Phil Collins and Crosby collaborated on the 1994 track Another Day in Paradise.

In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Crosby revealed what his doctor told him when he was diagnosed with Hepatitis C.

His doctor said:

"David, somewhere back there you contracted Hepatitis C, and you're dying. You're down to about maybe 20 percent of your function on your liver now, and you're gonna die very soon if we don't get your transplant."

During that time, it was revealed to the singer that his wife was pregnant. Further speaking to CBS News, David Crosby continued:

"So, I'm sitting there thinking, 'Okay, I'm dying. Am I gonna die before I get to see this child born?'"

ethereal spirits @etherealspirits I remember seeing David Crosby with his wife at a Harley Davidson Love Ride. He looked healthy and happy. It's good he was able to get his life together after his liver transplant so he could have those good years following that. I remember seeing David Crosby with his wife at a Harley Davidson Love Ride. He looked healthy and happy. It's good he was able to get his life together after his liver transplant so he could have those good years following that.

The speed with which David Crosby received a new organ, for which others had to wait for years, raised some eyebrows. The surgery was a controversial one as Bill Crosby's history with drugs and alcohol was not uncommon to the public.

According to Health Digest, a failed liver does not process fat or cholesterol, maintain a regular immune response, or produce proteins necessary to clot blood. In David Crosby’s case, it was the drug and alcohol use that contributed to his poor health condition.

However, his liver transplant surgery was successful and he lived for over 30 years post his surgery.

David Crosby's bandmates pay tribute to the late artist

The Byrds produced their number-one hit just a year after David Crosby joined them in 1964. They collaborated with Bob Dylan on Mr Tambourine Man. In 1968, Crosby founded Crosby, Stills & Nash with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. The trio won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1970.

Crosby’s former bandmates paid tribute to him on social media, despite their former clashes. Graham Nash penned a note on Facebook and wrote:

"David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most."

Stephen Stills mentioned:

"I was happy to be at peace with him. He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius."

Crosby's recent work, Live at the Capitol Theatre was released last month, three years after the concert was recorded.

