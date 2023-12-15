“You’re an android user?”: Fans react hilariously amid Kanye West sending a tweet to Nicki Minaj about clearing her “New Body” verse

Kanye West collaborated with Nicki Minaj on New Body, a song originally written for Kanye's 2018 album, Yandhi. However, the song was never released and remained in release hell due to creative differences between West and Minaj, before it was ultimately leaked online in 2019.

The new song will be included in West's upcoming studio album Vultures, which is scheduled to be released soon. But the rapper tweeted Nicki Minaj to request that it be cleared for release:

Expand Tweet

The tweet has gone viral on social media and has generated hilarious reactions, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Kanye West's tweet to Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has since then responded to the message stating she will not clear the song for release in a general press release. As fans flocked onto the live session to ask her about the song, she responded,

"That train has left the station. No disrespect in any way. I just put out a new album, why would I put out a song that has been out for 3 years?”

Netizens were quick to react to Kanye's tweet to Nicki Minaj, taking to social media, particularly X (Twitter) to express their feelings on the matter.

Some commented on the hasty nature of the album release. Others mentioned that the drama between the two was the real entertainment on the internet right now.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kanye West is set to release his latest studio album, Vultures, on December 15, 2023. The album, a collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign, is being self released and has had a rocky promotional campaign with multiple events.

More on Kanye West and his career

Kanye West started his music career with the debut studio album, The College Dropout, which was released on February 10, 2004. The multi-platinum certified album was a major breakthrough, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer achieved commercial acclaim with his third studio album, Graduation, which was released on September 11, 2007. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian and Swiss album charts respectively.

The singer's seventh studio album, The Life of Pablo, which was released on February 14, 2016, was his most successful album to date. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on several major album charts.

Aside from his music career, the singer is also known for several other ventures. These include starring in the 2022 documentary on his life, Jeen-Yuhs, as well as the 2021 documentary on Kid Cudi's life A Man Named Scott. Kanye West also has many business ventures, including his record label GOOD Music as well as the music streaming service Tidal, hosted by Aspira.