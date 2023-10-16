Julius Randle is catching strays from left and right. Rapper Ken Carson who is signed to Playboi Carti's label, name-dropped the Knicks star in his new song “Nightcore.” Usually, being name-dropped in a hip-hop song is a badge of honor. However, Randle received more of a diss than a shoutout.

Carson dropped his new single and used a line in one song to take out Randle. The bar ended with some shade at the Knicks forward.

“I’m in New York and I know that these n***** ain’t shooting s**t like Julius Randle,” Carson rapped.

The line, of course, is referencing Randle’s poor playoff performance. Randle seemed to lose his All-NBA form in the bright lights of the playoffs. He averaged 25.1 points per game during the season. However, in the playoffs, he managed just 16.6 ppg as the Knicks lost in the second round.

The lyric seemed like a diss for no reason, as Carson took Randle out from seemingly nowhere as he is not known to be an avid Knicks fan. Carson is a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. The 23-year-old is signed to fellow rapper Playboi Carti’s label, Opium.

Carson just dropped his third studio album which came out on October 13 and is titled “A Great Chaos." The song where he name-drops Randle is the 15th track on the album.

Knicks star Julius Randle’s playoff struggles

Despite putting up career-high regular season numbers, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle fell off during the playoffs. Randle was named All-NBA Third Team. earned an All-Star selection. He averaged a career-high 25.1 ppg in 77 games.

However, a different Randle showed up in the playoffs. He put up just 16.6 ppg during his team's 10-game run.

He had only three games with at least 20 points. He shot an awful 21.4 percent from 3-point range in the elimination game 5 against the Miami Heat.

He was even worse from deep throughout the series. He shot 28.1 percent from 3-point range in the series against the Heat. He went 0-for-5 in Game 3. He hit just 1-of-7 from 3-point range in Game 6 when they were eliminated.

Julius Randle will try to bounce back this season as the Knicks will have a tough road to get back to the Eastern Conference semifinals. They will need more from Randle to get back there.

The East is now more than ever loaded with super teams. The Bucks and Celtics have bolstered their rosters. The Cavaliers have also added a few pieces to improve their own. The Heat can never be counted out with their culture and Jimmy Butler. The Philadelphia 76ers will be in the conversation as they still have Joel Embiid and disgruntled James Harden.