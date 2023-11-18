"Heat got extensions" - Kanye West mentions Jimmy Butler's fashion game in new track 'Vultures'

Kanye West gave a shout-out to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in his latest track, “Vultures,” which marked his return to music after a hiatus of over a year. The song features hip-hop icons such as Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign and Bump J.

West alluded to Butler’s hair extensions, which the Heat star revealed during last year’s media day.

In the third verse of the song, Kanye West rapped:

“This ain't Jimmy Butler but the Heat got extensions.”

Last season, the photos of Butler sporting dreadlocks during media day emerged as one of the most iconic troll moments in the league. These photos were consistently shown on TV broadcasts whenever the Heat’s upcoming games were displayed.

“I'm just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer and it worked," Butler said about last year’s look.

During this year’s media day, Butler unveiled an emo-inspired appearance featuring a distinctive hairstyle, makeup, as well as eyebrow and nose piercings.

Other NBA references in Kanye West songs

Kanye West was raised in Chicago, the city where Butler was drafted and spent five years playing for the Bulls. But over the years, West has incorporated several other NBA and basketball references into his songs.

Here are some:

#1. Heard ‘Em Say (Tim Hardaway)

In the song “Heard’ Em Say,” Kanye West mentioned Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway, noting that he learned life’s lessons the hard way.

"And I heard ‘em say, nothin ever promised tomorrow today / From the Chi, like Tim it’s the Hard-a-way."

#2. Devil In A New Dress (LeBron James)

West alluded to himself as one of the greatest in rap, likening himself to LeBron James, in the song “Devil In A New Dress.”

"Hood phenomenon, the LeBron of rhyme / Hard to be humble when you stunting on a jumbotron."

#3. The Glory (Dwyane Wade and Charles Barkley)

Kanye West mentioned two NBA legends, Dwyane Wade and Charles Barkley, in his song “The Glory,” in which he rapped:

"Two years Dwayne Wayne became Dwyane Wade / And, hey please don't start me / I'm like Gnarls Barkley meets Charles Barkley."

#4. The One (Michael Jordan)

Kanye West mentioned some of the most iconic Michaels in sports, including Michael Jordan, in a verse from his song “The One.”

"If you ever held a title belt you would know how Michael felt / Tyson, Jackson, Jordan, Michael Phelps."

#5. Start It Up (Phil Jackson)

In “Start It Up,” West made a reference to Phil Jackson, one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, who won 13 championship rings as both a player and coach.

"I met this MILF at the All-Star getting action / A cougar with more rings than Phil Jackson."