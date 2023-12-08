Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae shows his excitement as Japanese trains with rapper YG's daughter Harmony

Naomi Osaka is currently in training mode ahead of her return to action in 2024 following a year-long absence from the WTA Tour due to pregnancy. Ahead of her comeback, the Japanese recently trained with seven-year-old Harmony, the eldest daughter of American rapper YG.

YG (short for Young Gangsta) took to Instagram to thank Osaka for training with his daughter, and also tagged her boyfriend Cordae to show his gratitude. Cordae and Osaka's daughter Shai was born earlier this year in July.

"Naomi Osaka, Thank you. Go girl, Harmony. Cordae, good-looking broski," YG captioned his story.

Cordae reshared the story on his own handle, and wrote:

"My Ni**a! #GirlDads"

(It should be noted that the term is used as a form of endearment between Black people among themselves and isn't considered offensive in this context.)

Screenshot from Instagram

Harmony posted the experience on her Instagram account as well, thanking her dad for connecting her with Osaka.

"Guess who I got to watch practice and hit with today??? 😍🥹🫶🏽💪🏽 Thanks Dad," she captioned the post, where she posed with the former World No. 1.

Naomi Osaka to start 2024 comeback at Brisbane

2022 Miami Open - Day 8

Naomi Osaka will kickstart her comeback at the WTA 250 Brisbane International, where she will be joined by the likes of Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka. After that, the Japanese will be in action at the Australian Open, which she has entered using her Special Ranking.

Speaking in a recent interview, the four-time Grand Slam champion shared her plans after return, revealing that she wants to win more Grand Slams. Osaka is also looking to have more success at the French Open and Wimbledon, two Majors she is yet to win till date.

Furthermore, the former World No. 1 is also looking to secure a place at the Paris Olympics, which will take place after Wimbledon on the clay of Roland Garros.

"I think I want to be someone that understands the game a lot more. I definitely want to win more Grand Slams and I guess put in more time in the French Open and Wimbledon, and play the Paris Olympics," Osaka said.

Osaka's four Grand Slams have all come on hardcourts -- two at the Australian Open (2018 and 2020) and two at the US Open (2019 and 2021). In 2022, however, she went without a Slam, a similar fate she experienced in 2023 as well.

At both Wimbledon and the French Open, the best result Osaka has achieved is reaching the third round.