"She has literally zero shame": Juice WRLD's ex-girlfriend Ally Lotti sparks outrage over allegedly selling leaked tape

Late rapper Juice WRLD’s ex-girlfriend Ally Lotti has garnered immense backlash online after allegedly announcing that she will release the tape of her being intimate with the musician. This comes after the singer died from an overdose in December 2019. At the time of writing this article, no specific information about the content release was available online.

According to popular gossip channel Drama Alert, Ally Lotti said in a message to an anonymous person online that she would be releasing her own tape with Juice WRLD on the internet. This comes after hackers allegedly threatened to do the same to her.

Expand Tweet

The social media personality allegedly said that she would not only release the video but also release inappropriate pictures she sent to Juice WRLD on social media. The influencer allegedly added in the DM:

“I know you will at least enjoy it I can’t believe I am actually sending this but I can’t be threatened anymore”

“Anything for attention nowadays she thinks we gaf”: Netizens slam Ally Lotti for allegedly offering to release her intimate tape with Juice WRLD

Internet users and fans of Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, took to X to criticize the influencer. Many relentlessly attacked the influencer. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, the model had not shared details about her alleged hackers. It also remains unclear whether she is taking any legal action against them.

Ally Lotti allegedly sold Juice WRLD’s memorabilia for $30K following his death

Following the All Girls Are The Same singer’s tragic death, claims of Lotti selling his possessions online went viral. The latter allegedly said to an anonymous person in DMs:

“I got you on like a package deal or something but like it said this stuff is pretty priceless to me and is only going to be worth more money in the future. I would like to be walking away with like 30k honestly you know. So what’s your budget? We can figure out what we can do.”

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Lotti also put the musician’s Louis Vuitton backpack for sale by demanding $40K. Other pieces of memorabilia that fans could purchase included clothes and eyewear.

Ally Lotti has not only made headlines for selling Juice WRLD content on social media in the past but also garnered traction online after getting arrested. According to Your Tango, the social media influencer and her boyfriend, Carter Jamison, were arrested after shoplifting at a Walmart outlet. Police also caught them in possession of substances. They were reportedly released after posting a $2,500 bail.

According to Legit, Ally Lotti and Juice WRLD began interacting through social media. In 2018, the duo began dating and were together until his tragic demise. Fans of the musician despised the influencer as they believed that Lotti was behind Juice WRLD’s substance addiction. They also speculated that she lied about his death to the police.

In response, Ally Lotti had taken to the internet to note that many were unaware of what happened behind the scenes.