10 most-viewed K-pop music videos on YouTube in 2023: Jungkook's SEVEN, JISOO's Flower, and more

Recently, the list of 2023's most-viewed K-pop music videos on YouTube was revealed, impressing fans and netizens with the skyrocketing views the videos gathered. Unlike the other years in the K-pop industry, 2023 shocked many with the achievements accomplished by several Korean artists, ranging from soloists to recently debuted K-pop groups.

2023 was entertaining because several unique projects and never-before-seen works were rolled out. YG Entertainment's rookie K-pop girl group that debuted in November surprisingly ranked up the list of most-viewed K-pop music videos on YouTube. Additionally, fresh solo debuts, such as JISOO's FLOWER, Jungkook's SEVEN, and Jimin's collaboration with TAEYANG, also garnered impressive views on YouTube.

2023's 10 most-viewed K-pop music videos on YouTube

10) TAEYANG's VIBE (feat. Jimin)

The first on the list of most-viewed K-pop music videos on YouTube is TAEYANG's VIBE, created in collaboration with the BTS vocalist Jimin. The song that sat on TAEYANG's solo album was released on January 13, 2023, and garnered a total number of 134,067,309 views.

9) NewJeans' Super Shy

The track put forth by the world-dominating rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans' Super Shy also sits on the list of most-viewed K-pop music videos on YouTube. The cheerful and addictive song was rolled out on July 7 and received about 145,453,996 views on YouTube.

8) BABYMONSTER's BATTER UP

Another world-dominating rookie K-pop girl group whose debut song bagged a seat on the list of most-viewed K-pop music videos is BABYMONSTER. The seven-piece group rolled out their debut on November 26 with the track BATTER UP and garnered a total of 171,322,938 views.

7) FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid

Adding to the list of world-dominating songs that got netizens singing it on repeat is FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid. The track was rolled out on February 23, and it currently stands with an impressive total of 158,934,293 views on YouTube. While the Korean version bagged many views, the English Version or the Twin Version of the track was spotted going viral around the world.

6) Sray Kids' S-Class

The next on the list of most-viewed K-pop music videos is Stray Kids' S-Class. The song that stands as the title track of their recent album release, 5-STAR, naturally garnered a lot of attention for its addictive features. The track, which was rolled out on June 2, currently stands with a total of 167,026,420 views on YouTube.

5) SEVENTEEN' Super

The third-generation K-pop group SEVENTEEN's comeback was also seated on YouTube's most-viewed K-pop music videos. The group's track, Super, which was rolled out on April 24, shook the netizens with their powerful and addictive song. Super currently sits with a total of 168,708,970 views on YouTube.

4) IVE's I AM

The rookie K-pop girl group, who continue to surprise the netizens with their comebacks, also received much attention for their latest title track, I AM, which sits on their first full-length album, I'VE IVE. The song, rolled out on April 20, currently stands with 201,373,406 views on YouTube.

3) (G)I-DLE's Queencard

Another internet-dominating track rolled out by a K-pop girl group is (G)I-DLE's Queencard. The song, released on May 15, proudly sung about inclusivity, went effortlessly viral. It currently stands with a total number of 287,657,972 views on YouTube.

2) Jungkook's SEVEN

Another BTS solo project that sits on the list of most-viewed K-pop music videos on YouTube is Jungkook's solo debut track, SEVEN. The song, which features the famous K-drama actress Han So-hee, effortlessly garnered the attention of netizens. SEVEN, released on July 14, currently stands with a total of 320,021,883 views on YouTube.

1) JISOO's FLOWER

The last most-viewed K-pop music video on YouTube in 2023 is JISOO's solo debut track, FLOWER, which sat as the title track of her debut single album, ME. The song was released on March 31 currently stands with a total number of 451,305,737 views on YouTube.

With quite an intriguing and impressive list of artists filling up the most-viewed K-pop music videos on YouTube in 2023, fans naturally hope for what the coming year, 2024, holds for K-pop fans.