“Unstanning BabyMonster for this”: YG Entertainment’s girl group sparks controversy over alleged cultural appropriation in debut single “BATTER UP” MV

BabyMonster made their much-awaited debut with the digital single Batter Up, which was released through YG Entertainment on November 27. The music video soon sparked controversy as members of the group were accused of cultural appropriation.

In the music video for Batter Up, fans felt that Ruka and Chiquita were guilty of cultural appropriation. Ruka was wearing a Durag in the music video while Chiquita had yellow-colored box braids.

Fans expressed their anger on social media:

“Unstanning BabyMonster for this”

Expand Tweet

Other fans were quick to share their thoughts on what they saw to be cultural appropriation:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BabyMonster's Batter Up music video surpassed 22.59 million views and 1.37 million likes within 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

Why fans were unhappy with BabyMonster's Batter Up

Fans had waited desperately for BabyMonster's debut after watching pre-released clips of the seven members – Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Chiquita and Rora. They were undoubtedly expecting a unique concept but were left disappointed with the results.

Ahyeon could not make her debut with the group due to health reasons and went on a hiatus recently. A lot of people felt that there was a lack of creative direction in the music video and that despite significant investment and budget from YG Entertainment Batter Up failed to produce anything remarkable.

Some fans expressed concerns about similarities to other YG Entertainment groups stating that outfits, makeovers, choreography, vocals and music all are similar. Fans also commented that they felt the group tried but failed to copy BLACKPINK.

The situation further accelerated with a cultural appropriation controversy focusing on Ruka wearing a Durag leading to accusations of racism. Durags were originally worn by African-American slaves to keep their hair as neat and clean as possible. Durgas later came to be recognized as an element of black culture.

Chiquita's bright yellow box braids further fueled accusations from fans of cultural appropriation. The yellow box style is traditionally associated with African natives.

Fans want both the group and the agency to address the issue, but as to whether that will happen or if there will be any explanation remains to be seen.