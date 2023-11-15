"I still can't believe it's happening": YG reportedly confirms Ahyeon's departure from BABYMONSTER, leaving fans disappointed

On November 15, 2023, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Ahyeon has left the BABYMONSTER group before making her debut with the members, as informed to the outlet by YG Entertainment.

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon was initially announced as a seven-member girl group by YG Entertainment. The group now consists of six members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita, following the reported departure of Ahyeon from the group.

As fans learned about her departure, they couldn't believe it and took to social media to express themselves. One user even mentioned that BABYMONSTER was about to debut with seven members, and now only six members will remain. They stated that they are still finding it hard to believe.

Expand Tweet

"I still can’t accept": Fans aren't ready to let go of Ahyeon

Expand Tweet

YG Entertainment has also released a statement regarding the reported departure of Ahyeon from BABYMONSTER, informing the South Korean outlet that they will release details about this matter later and cannot disclose any further information. An insider from the agency stated that the group will debut with six members, as translated by Soompi:

"BABYMONSTER will debut as a six-member group with Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. After careful discussion, it was decided that Ahyeon, who prepared together with BABYMONSTER, will be focusing on getting rest for the time being due to health reasons."

It has also been circulating on social media that she has left the group for health and personal reasons. YG Entertainment's ambiguous statement has raised several speculations among fans. Some are starting to think that the news about the rookie idol might not be true, and that the agency will inform further, while others believe that she won't be debuting with the group.

Expand Tweet

Even though the rookie idol hasn't made her official debut, fans have already started showering her with love and praise, seeing her videos, photos, and covers posted by YG Entertainment on the group's official YouTube and Instagram handles.

They are also talking about how the idol holds a significant influence even as a rookie idol because as soon as the news about her departure broke, Twitter (now called X) ended up in chaos.

Take a look at how fans are reacting as a rookie idol is reported to leave BABYMONSTER:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans believe that since the rookie idol left the group citing health reasons. They hope she will return to BABYMONSTER after recovering from whatever she is currently going through. They are also reminded of how Jennie once mentioned that she has the most talent among members and fans are expressing their emotions about it.

Fans are stating that if the idol isn't debuting with the group they would miss her and her vocals. They wish she would not leave the K-pop industry entirely and would join other groups. Fans also believe they will showcase their support for the idol even if she debuts as a solo artist.

YG Entertainment also spoke to the South Korean media outlet SPOTTV news, expressing their sadness about Ahyeon not debuting with them, and stating as translated by Soompi:

"Although we are saddened to be unable to introduce Ahyeon as a member of BABYMONSTER, we made this decision for the sake of the artist’s health. We will spare no support so that Ahyeon can recover fully and return in good health."

BABYMONSTER is set to make its official debut on November 27, 2023.