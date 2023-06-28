"THE PRETTIEST GIRL": Fans go wild over BABYMONSTER's Ahyeon's pre-debut profile photos

On June 27, 2023, YG Entertainment unveiled the pre-debut profile photos of Ahyeon from BABYMONSTER. The idol looked stunning in an orange outfit, which she complemented with a delicate necklace and a charming smile.

BABYMONSTER is a rookie girl group from South Korea created by YG Entertainment. The group comprises seven members namely Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita, and is also referred to as Baemon.

Previously, YG Entertainment unveiled the pre-debut profile pictures for other members as well, including Chiquita, Rora, Asa, and Pharita. Fans are currently awaiting Ruka and Haram's pre-debut pictures.

Meanwhile, fans were in awe after Ahyeon's latest profile pictures surfaced online and took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the same.

"She's so pretty" - Fans can't get enough of Ahyeon's latest pre-debut profile pictures

As mentioned by many fans, BABYMONSTER's Ahyeon posed for her pre-debut profile pictures when she was only 12 years old. She is currently 16, and fans believe that she still looks the same as they hailed for her latest profile pictures. Netizens thought her photos were aesthetically pleasing and admired her graceful poses. They especially complimented her mesmerizing eyes, which captivated their attention.

The way I can't differentiate her visual from back then to now, EXACTLY REAL AESTHETIC VISUALS AS WE SAY.

She's so pretty and those Beautiful eyes damn



THIS IS AHYEON

we got so many rapper ahyeon omg she's just so talented please im beyond proud of her

Although the rookie group BABYMONSTER has not made its debut yet, K-pop fans are already cheering the idol on. Apart from hailing her for her beauty, fans also recognized her talent in several areas. They claimed that she excels as a dancer, rapper, and vocalist, based on videos and photos posted by YG Entertainment on BABYMONSTER's YouTube channel.

SO TALENTED BELTING THOSE HIGHNOTES WHILE RAPPING LIKE A MONSTER JUNG AHYEON EVERYONE

Currently, the group is gaining momentum as they prepare for their debut, and fans eagerly anticipate their upcoming album. Netizens have high expectations from the group after witnessing their impressive rap, dance, and singing performances.

However, some fans online have been expressing their concerns about the age of the idols, and believe that they are too young to debut. They believe there should be protective measures in place to prevent young idols from exploitation in the K-pop industry.

i hope there will not be a toxic solo stan in babymonster fandom. don't. attacking the others and bring them down. they're still SO young. I'm scared that they will receive so much hate for that age. especially Chiquita and Rora. n don't forget that Ahyeon is still 16 years old

More about BABYMONSTER' Ahyeon

On January 16, 2023, the 16-year-old idol was officially announced as the second member to be part of the group. There is a widespread belief among many people that the idol bears a resemblance to Jennie from BLACKPINK.

She has performed notable songs such as Team by Iggy Azalea, Monster by Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, Body Language by Kid Ink, and Black Widow by Iggy Azalea.

Yang Hyun-suk, the head producer of YG Entertainment, characterized the idol as a multi-talented individual. He hailed her as a warrior with a diverse skill set due to her proficiency in various areas.

BABYMONSTER released its pre-debut single Dream in May, which received heaps of love and praise from fans.

