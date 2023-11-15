"They WANT her to get hurt": Fans enraged as aespa's Karina finds a needle on her outfit

On November 12, 2023, aespa members, including Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, attended Inkigayo, where they delivered their electrifying performance. Soon, videos circulated online, where fans observed that Karina discovered a needle in her outfit.

The rising K-pop sensation aespa recently released their mini-album Drama on November 10. The album consists of six tracks, including the lead track of the same name, and was released by SM Entertainment. It was during the promotion of their lead track on Inkigayo that the incident took place.

As soon as the videos went viral on social media, fans could not believe that a needle was poking out of the idol's outfit. They started blaming the stylists, makeup artists, and SM Entertainment for such serious negligence.

Fans took to social media to protest and speculate that they wanted to hurt her.

"So Incompetent": Fans angry at SM Entertainment stylists with how they are treating aespa's Karina

Fans have voiced their concerns as aespa's Karina was spotted discovering a needle in her outfit while raising her hands. She found that the purple-colored glove she was wearing had a needle on it. The video of her finding the needle went viral, which prompted fans to criticize stylists and SM Entertainment for their alleged negligence.

They've also reminded the agency of previous instances where the idol was given broken and mismatched shoes that could lead to tripping and falling. Fans are upset that if the idol hadn't noticed the needle before recording the group's Drama performance, it could have caused more harm during the energetic choreography of the title track.

Even Giselle, who was talking with Karina at the time, noticed the big needle in her outfit, leading to shock among fans. Fans observed that the singer informed Giselle about the needle stuck in her outfit before removing it. Many fans assume the constant malfunctions with the singer's outfit could be intentional and suspect that someone wants to harm her.

They call on the agency to identify and replace the responsible person with better stylists and makeup artists. Considering the intricate hand movements in Drama's choreography, fans stressed the need for greater caution from stylists. They demand the agency and stylists take proper action regarding the negligence.

Below are X (formerly Twitter) posts on how fans are reacting as aespa's leader found a needle in her outfit before the recording of their performance at the Inkigayo.

Given the recurring malfunctions, fans urge SM Entertainment to take decisive action and issue a statement explaining why such incidents occur. Many fans expressed fear after watching the video and started worrying that Karina could have injured her face or head if she hadn't noticed the needle beforehand.

Fans insist that SM Entertainment should take strict action in response to the recent incident.