"It was changed to fit the album concept": SM Entertainment denies Red Velvet's disbandment rumors following the group's Instagram name change

On Wednesday, November 8, Red Velvet's name on the official Instagram account was changed to "Happy Ending."

Following the name change, fans started to discuss what it meant frantically, and several speculations about the group's disbandment surfaced on the internet. Especially with the group rolling out its third studio album, Chill Kill, on November 13, fans wondered if this was the group's last comeback.

As the rumors started to gain traction, SM Entertainment responded to them in order to calm down the fans' speculation. They released a statement through Yonhap Television News, declaring that the Instagram name change was to fit the concept of Red Velvet's upcoming album release. Soon after, fans were settled, and the rumors eventually died down.

"It was changed to fit the album concept," SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment settles Red Velvet's disbandment rumors following the group's Instagram name change

The five-member K-pop girl group Red Velvet has been rolling out the pre-release promotions for their upcoming third full-length studio album, Chill Kill, which is slated for release on November 13.

The album follows a horror theme with hints of Korean historical elements, and several releases, like teasers and concept images, have been rolled out, greatly exciting the fans.

Given that Red Velvet is known for its heavy concept usage with themes and stories that leave fans shocked and astonished, fans have been looking forward to all the small hints and releases that SM Entertainment has been dropping. However, on November 8, when the group's official Instagram name was changed to "Happy Ending," fans started to grow anxious about the same.

Given that the bio was also changed to "It's Just a Story of Us," fans couldn't help but anticipate the group's possible disbandment.

Soon after the Instagram update, several speculations on Chill Kill being their last album floated around the internet, and given its convincing reasoning, it led to many people actually believing the group's disbandment. However, SM Entertainment soon sat with several Korean media outlets to settle the rumors.

One such media outlet that the agency talked to, YTN (Yonhap Television News), revealed that the name change was purely to match the concept of the group's upcoming album, Chill Kill, and doesn't in any way refer to the group's disbandment.

Since Red Velvet is one of the most concept-heavy groups under SM Entertainment, fans immediately understood the agency's intentions and were much more settled after the official announcement.

In other news, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the group's third full-length album, Chill Kill. Given that the group is releasing their first studio album after over five years, fans have been eagerly waiting to listen to the songs and the title track's music video.

Additionally, with several promising factors of the comeback, such as the physical album design, teaser films, concept images, etc., landing on the internet, fans' expectations for the album have been skyrocketing.

Given that the group has a reputation for releasing addictive and show-stopping tracks, fans have been counting down the days until the comeback as they try to dissect the concept behind the album.