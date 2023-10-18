"Imagine the girls in Hanboks": Fans fire theories following the teaser release of Red Velvet's upcoming third album, What A Chill Kill

On Tuesday, October 17, SM Entertainment unveiled the teaser for Red Velvet's upcoming third studio album, What A Chill Kill, slated for release on November 13, 6 pm KST. As soon as the teaser landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but fire up with theories on what the different elements and aspects of the teaser represented.

Given that the group is known for its deeply and intricately conceptual comebacks, fans couldn't help but ponder the details. While several theories landed on the internet, many fans agree that this comeback carried a historical concept mixed with a few folklore elements. After celebrating the news of Red Velvet's long-awaited comeback, fans have been concentrating on dissecting the teaser more to better guess what's in store for them.

Fans put forth an abundance of theories following the teaser release of Red Velvet's upcoming third album, What A Chill Kill

The five-member K-pop girl group, Red Velvet, carries a huge fanbase not just for their extensive list of skills but also for their impressive comebacks that are embedded with mind-blowing concepts. After a six-year hiatus since their last studio album, Perfect Velvet, in 2017, the group has returned for their third full-length album, much to fans' excitement.

Naturally, the impressive and intricately detailed teaser has also left fans pondering the various meanings and intentions behind the aspects of the image. One of the first things that caught fans' eyes was the ribbon that the group has been consistently implementing in all their studio album teasers.

However, fans also speculate that the ribbon adds to a Westernized historical concept that the group could be taking up for their comeback since the ribbon (daenggi) is often worn along with the traditional Korean attire, Hanbok. Additionally, the traditional cabinet design that falls on the teaser's background adds to the historical and folklore concept that Red Velvet might be adopting.

Fans also notice other intriguing elements of the teaser, such as the butterflies and the white tiger. Thanks to fans' quick investigative skills, they've already proposed that the butterflies might refer to transformation, rebirth, or freedom, while the white tiger alludes to power and army. There's also the bonsai tree in the middle of the teaser image that fans believe symbolizes harmony.

The layout for Red Velvet's X (formerly Twitter) account has also been changed into an image of a dragonfruit, which has fans all the more confused since it wasn't a part of the teaser image.

However, fans have also dissected the same. They believe that the fruit either refers to vitality, power, and luck, similarly aligning with the symbol of the white tiger, or it represents a heart since it shares a similar shape.

Fans also believe that the fruit can represent the group since it's a summer fruit, and Red Velvet is often perceived as a summer-based group. Regardless, with the endless possibilities that fans have created, they also decide to patiently wait for the promotions to begin for the theories to get clarified.