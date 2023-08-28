Red Velvet's Feel The Rhythm instrumental speculated to be featured in Bridgerton's upcoming season

On Monday, August 28, fans began to speculate that the instrumental version of Red Velvet's Feel The Rhythm might be featured in the upcoming season of Bridgerton. Given that the show is set during the fictionalized Regency era of England, the upper classes often through balls and related events where the attendees engage in dances.

During the first season of the show, the dance scenes had instrumental versions of famous pop songs like Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next that garnered positive attention from the viewers. Moreover, the inclusion of the instrumental tracks added more dimension to the dance scenes, which has now become a personal favorite for many.

Now, with rumors circulating that Red Velvet's Feel The Rhythm might be included as the background music for one of the dance scenes, fans are elated, to say the least.

ReVeluvs express excitement amidst speculations regarding Red Velvet's Feel The Rhythm instrumental feature in Bridgerton's upcoming season

Bridgerton is an American TV show that sits under the genre of historical fiction and romance. The show premiered in December 2020, and soon after its release, it became the talk of the town. With two seasons to show the series' grandness and plot structure, fans not want the third season to air soon.

Although the plot progression of the show can take much of the credit for the show's popularity, an unarguable fan favorite is the dance scenes. Here, the love tension between the main leads remains at its peak as the instrumental background music adds more dimension to the scenes' primary emotion. While K-pop fans have been hoping for Korean songs and OST instrumentals to be included in the show, the recent rumor of a Red Velvet song feature has heightened their hopes.

Red Velvet released Feel The Rhythm as part of their seventh EP, The ReVe Festival - Feel The Rhythm, on March 21, 2022. The song, which is the title track of the album, was one the greatest K-pop hits of the year. Its catchy lyrics and melodious music had listeners hooked from the first listen, which eventually had the song bagging several awards for the group.

Now, with the earlier mentioned rumor gaining momentum, ReVeluvs (Red Velvet's fandom) are hoping for the inclusion of Feel My Rhythm in the lineup of the upcoming season of Bridgerton.

Interestingly, the album and the title track were composed to commemorate the birthday of famous German Baroque music composer J.S. Bach and has earned much praise from contemporary musicians of the genre. While the track was much loved, the concept of it coming together with Bridgerton makes fans all the more excited.

Even before the rumors developed, there were many K-pop fans who made edits out of the show's dancing scenes with the instrumental version of Red Velvet's Feel The Rhythm. The edits became a noticeable topic that even the group members were able to spot effortlessly. Last year, around April, member Seulgi shared through her Bubble account the edits she came across. She wrote:

"Oh, I saw that. The one with our song in Bridgerton looked really good!"

While there's been no confirmation or hints from Red Velvet and Bridgerton regarding the spreading rumors, fans hope that they come true.