Nirvana's In Utero album, the third and last by the band, is considered to be one of the hallmarks of the grunge genre. The album is also notable for being the last project Kurt Cobain, the band's lead vocalist, worked on before his untimely death eight months later at the age of 27.

Now, In Utero is being reissued on the occasion of its 30th Anniversary. The reissue, which will be released on October 27, 2023 by Universal Records, will feature a complete collection of outtakes and tracks as well as two live concerts in their entirety.

The anniversary edition copies of the album will be available exclusively from the band's official website and are priced at around $324 with $45 processing fees, depending on the edition.

All anniversary edition copies are available here: https://shop.nirvana.com/collections/in-utero-30th-anniversary

More about Nirvana's In Utero Anniversary edition

The anniversary edition of the album will feature a total of 72 tracks, including more than half of which were unreleased. The edition will also feature full concerts, as well as bonus tracks.

The full tracklist for the Nirvana In Utero 30th Anniversary edition is given below:

SIDE A

Serve The Servants

Scentless Apprentice

Heart-Shaped Box

Rape Me

Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

Dumb

Very Ape

Milk It

Pennyroyal Tea

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

Tourette's

All Apologies

Bonus Tracks & B-Sides, Remastered

Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip

Marigold

Sappy

Moist Vagina

I Hate Myself And Want To Die

Disc 2, Nirvana Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

Drain You

Breed

Serve The Servants

Come As You Are

Smells Like Teen Spirit

Sliver

Dumb

In Bloom

About A Girl

Lithium

Pennyroyal Tea

School

Polly

Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

Rape Me

Territorial Pissings

Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam

The Man Who Sold The World

All Apologies

On A Plain

Heart-Shaped Box

Blew

Feedback Jam

Disc 3: Nirvana Live In Seattle, Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

Drain You

Breed

Serve The Servants

Come As You Are

Smells Like Teen Spirit

Sliver

Dumb

In Bloom

About A Girl

Lithium

Pennyroyal Tea

School

Polly

Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

Milk It

Rape Me

Territorial Pissings

Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam

The Man Who Sold The World

All Apologies

On A Plain

Scentless Apprentice

Heart-Shaped Box

Blew

Bonus Live 1993/1994

Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)

Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)

Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)

Very Ape (Live in Rome)

Milk It (Live in Springfield)

Tourette's (Live in New York)

Aside from the tracks, the physical deluxe copies will also feature a photo album book, posters, and more. All editions are being remastered at 96kHz 24-bit quality while staying true to the original soundscape.