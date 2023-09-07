Nirvana's In Utero album, the third and last by the band, is considered to be one of the hallmarks of the grunge genre. The album is also notable for being the last project Kurt Cobain, the band's lead vocalist, worked on before his untimely death eight months later at the age of 27.
Now, In Utero is being reissued on the occasion of its 30th Anniversary. The reissue, which will be released on October 27, 2023 by Universal Records, will feature a complete collection of outtakes and tracks as well as two live concerts in their entirety.
The anniversary edition copies of the album will be available exclusively from the band's official website and are priced at around $324 with $45 processing fees, depending on the edition.
All anniversary edition copies are available here: https://shop.nirvana.com/collections/in-utero-30th-anniversary
More about Nirvana's In Utero Anniversary edition
The anniversary edition of the album will feature a total of 72 tracks, including more than half of which were unreleased. The edition will also feature full concerts, as well as bonus tracks.
The full tracklist for the Nirvana In Utero 30th Anniversary edition is given below:
SIDE A
- Serve The Servants
- Scentless Apprentice
- Heart-Shaped Box
- Rape Me
- Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
- Dumb
- Very Ape
- Milk It
- Pennyroyal Tea
- Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
- Tourette's
- All Apologies
Bonus Tracks & B-Sides, Remastered
- Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip
- Marigold
- Sappy
- Moist Vagina
- I Hate Myself And Want To Die
Disc 2, Nirvana Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993
- Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
- Drain You
- Breed
- Serve The Servants
- Come As You Are
- Smells Like Teen Spirit
- Sliver
- Dumb
- In Bloom
- About A Girl
- Lithium
- Pennyroyal Tea
- School
- Polly
- Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
- Rape Me
- Territorial Pissings
- Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam
- The Man Who Sold The World
- All Apologies
- On A Plain
- Heart-Shaped Box
- Blew
- Feedback Jam
Disc 3: Nirvana Live In Seattle, Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994
- Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
- Drain You
- Breed
- Serve The Servants
- Come As You Are
- Smells Like Teen Spirit
- Sliver
- Dumb
- In Bloom
- About A Girl
- Lithium
- Pennyroyal Tea
- School
- Polly
- Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
- Milk It
- Rape Me
- Territorial Pissings
- Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam
- The Man Who Sold The World
- All Apologies
- On A Plain
- Scentless Apprentice
- Heart-Shaped Box
- Blew
Bonus Live 1993/1994
- Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)
- Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)
- Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)
- Very Ape (Live in Rome)
- Milk It (Live in Springfield)
- Tourette's (Live in New York)
Aside from the tracks, the physical deluxe copies will also feature a photo album book, posters, and more. All editions are being remastered at 96kHz 24-bit quality while staying true to the original soundscape.
