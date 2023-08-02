August Burns Red Rescue & Restore 10th-Anniversary Fall tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

August Burns Red announced a new tour, titled the Rescue & Restore 10th-anniversary tour. The tour is scheduled to take place from November 10, 2023, to December 9, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA and Canada. The tour is in celebration of the anniversary of their 2013 album, Rescue & Restore.

The band announced the new tour, which will also feature performances by Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake, via a post on their official Instagram page on August 1, 2023.

VIP packages for the tour are currently on sale and are priced at $85 plus processing fees. The packages can be availed at Soundrink.

While tickets for the tour will be available from August 4, 2023, at 10 am local time, the prices of the tickets haven't been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the band.

August Burns Red celebrate their album's anniversary with tour

August Burns Red released Rescue & Restore, their sixth studio album, on June 25, 2013. The album was a major success for the band, peaking at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also peaked at number 23 on the Canadian album chart.

Now the band is set to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the album with a full North American tour. Joining them on the tour will be brutal metal band Brand of Sacrifice, deathcore band Spite, and metalcore band Crystal Lake.

The full list of dates and venues for the August Burns Red album anniversary tour is given below:

November 10, 2023 – The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts

November 11, 2023 – L'Olympia in Montreal, Quebec

November 12, 2023 – London Music Hall in London, Ontario

November 14, 2023 – Piere's in Fort Wayne, Indiana

November 16, 2023 – Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee

November 17, 2023 – Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia

November 18, 2023 – House of Blues in Orlando, Florida

November 20, 2023 – JJ's Live in Fayetteville, Arkansas

November 21, 2023 – The Factory in Dallas, Texas

November 22, 2023 – Emo's in Austin, Texas

November 24, 2023 – Marquee in Tempe, Arizona

November 25, 2023 – House of Blues in Anaheim, California

November 27, 2023 – Ace Of Spades in Sacramento, California

November 28, 2023 – Belasco in Los Angeles, California

November 29, 2023 – Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada

November 30, 2023 – The Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah

December 2, 2023 – The Fillmore in Denver, Colorado

December 4, 2023 – The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota

December 5, 2023 – Radius in Chicago, Illinois

December 6, 2023 – Bogarts in Cincinnati, Ohio

December 8, 2023 – Christmas Burns Red in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

December 9, 2023 – Christmas Burns Red in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

More about August Burns Red and their music career

August Burns Red was originally formed as a collaboration between John Benjamin "JB" Brubaker, Brent Rambler, Matt Greiner, Jon Hershey, and Jordan Tuscan while they were all in high school.

The band had their first chart breakthrough with their second studio album, Messengers, which was released on June 19, 2017. The album peaked at number 81 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

August Burns Red achieved commercial acclaim with their sixth studio album, Found in Far Away Places, which was released on June 29, 2023. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as at number 7 on the Canadian album chart.