August Burns Red Rescue & Restore 10th-Anniversary Fall tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

August Burns Red announced a new tour, titled the Rescue & Restore 10th-anniversary tour. The tour is scheduled to take place from November 10, 2023, to December 9, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA and Canada. The tour is in celebration of the anniversary of their 2013 album, Rescue & Restore.
The band announced the new tour, which will also feature performances by Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake, via a post on their official Instagram page on August 1, 2023.
VIP packages for the tour are currently on sale and are priced at $85 plus processing fees. The packages can be availed at Soundrink.
While tickets for the tour will be available from August 4, 2023, at 10 am local time, the prices of the tickets haven't been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the band.
August Burns Red celebrate their album's anniversary with tour
August Burns Red released Rescue & Restore, their sixth studio album, on June 25, 2013. The album was a major success for the band, peaking at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also peaked at number 23 on the Canadian album chart.
Now the band is set to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the album with a full North American tour. Joining them on the tour will be brutal metal band Brand of Sacrifice, deathcore band Spite, and metalcore band Crystal Lake.
The full list of dates and venues for the August Burns Red album anniversary tour is given below:
- November 10, 2023 – The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts
- November 11, 2023 – L'Olympia in Montreal, Quebec
- November 12, 2023 – London Music Hall in London, Ontario
- November 14, 2023 – Piere's in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- November 16, 2023 – Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee
- November 17, 2023 – Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia
- November 18, 2023 – House of Blues in Orlando, Florida
- November 20, 2023 – JJ's Live in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- November 21, 2023 – The Factory in Dallas, Texas
- November 22, 2023 – Emo's in Austin, Texas
- November 24, 2023 – Marquee in Tempe, Arizona
- November 25, 2023 – House of Blues in Anaheim, California
- November 27, 2023 – Ace Of Spades in Sacramento, California
- November 28, 2023 – Belasco in Los Angeles, California
- November 29, 2023 – Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada
- November 30, 2023 – The Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah
- December 2, 2023 – The Fillmore in Denver, Colorado
- December 4, 2023 – The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- December 5, 2023 – Radius in Chicago, Illinois
- December 6, 2023 – Bogarts in Cincinnati, Ohio
- December 8, 2023 – Christmas Burns Red in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- December 9, 2023 – Christmas Burns Red in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
More about August Burns Red and their music career
August Burns Red was originally formed as a collaboration between John Benjamin "JB" Brubaker, Brent Rambler, Matt Greiner, Jon Hershey, and Jordan Tuscan while they were all in high school.
The band had their first chart breakthrough with their second studio album, Messengers, which was released on June 19, 2017. The album peaked at number 81 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
August Burns Red achieved commercial acclaim with their sixth studio album, Found in Far Away Places, which was released on June 29, 2023. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as at number 7 on the Canadian album chart.