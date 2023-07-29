Dexys Midnight Runner North American Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

The English pop rock band, Dexys Midnight Runner announced a new North American tour for the first time in 40 years. The newly announced tour is scheduled to take place from October 26, 2023, to November 15, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA and Canada.

The band announced the tour in support of the band's newly released album The Feminine Divine. They made the announcement via a post on their official website and their Instagram page, alongside the release of their album.

Tickets for the tour will be available from August 2, 2023, at 10 am local time but the ticket prices are yet to be announced. Tickets can be purchased at the band's official website here.

Dexys Midnight Runner is building momentum for their album with the upcoming tour

Dexys Midnight Runner released their sixth and latest studio album, The Feminine Divine, on July 28, 2023. The album chart positions have not been rated yet. In order to build momentum for their new album, the band is currently on a Europe tour, which ends on October 20, 2023, with a show in Lisbon, Portugal.

Shortly after their Europe tour, the band will embark on their first North American tour in 40 years, the dates and venues of which are given below:

October 26, 2023 – The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California

October 27, 2023 – The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California

October 29, 2023 – Aladdin Theater in Portland, Oregon

October 30, 2023 – Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

November 1, 2023 – The Union in Salt Lake City, Utah

November 2, 2023 – Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado

November 4, 2023 – Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota

November 6, 2023 – Vic Theatre in Chicago, Illinois

November 8, 2023 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

November 10, 2023 – Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Patchogue, New York

November 11, 2023 – Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts

November 13, 2023 – The Town Hall in New York City, New York

November 14, 2023 – College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut

November 15, 2023 – Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania

Tracing Dexys Midnight Runner and their music career

Dexys Midnight Runner was originally formed as a collaboration between Kevin Rowland and Kevin "Al" Archer. Other members in the lineup kept changing in the band's decades-long career.

The band released their debut studio album, Searching for the Young Soul Rebels, on July 11, 1980. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 6 on the UK album chart.

Dexys Midnight Runner achieved commercial acclaim with their second studio album, Too-Rye-Ay, which was released on July 22, 1982. The album peaked at number 2 on the UK, Australian, and Kiwi album charts and was certified as a platinum-level selling record in all three as well.