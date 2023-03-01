Post Malone, the American rapper from New York, announced a new UK and mainland Europe leg of his Twelve Carat tour, scheduled from April 22, 2023, to May 23, 2023.

The rapper announced the tour, which is being held in support of his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, via a post on his official Instagram page:

General tickets will be available from March 3, 2023, at 12.00 pm local time and can be accessed via www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.uk, and www.seetickets.com.

Presales will be available from March 1, 2023, at 12 pm local time to March 3, 2023, at 11.00 am local time. Tickets are priced at £267 plus processing fees.

Post Malone's last overseas leg of the tour

Post Malone's latest UK and European tour leg will be the last of his overseas shows for the tour unless further dates are announced, as the rapper is expected to be at the Bottle Rock 2023 festival in Napa Valley, California, which is scheduled to be held from May 26, 2023.

The complete list of dates and venues for the UK and Europe shows is listed below:

April 22, 2023 – Oslo, Norway, at Telenor Arena

April 25, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Avicii Arena

April 26, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena

April 28, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis

April 30, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

May 1, 2023 – Köln, Germany, at Lanxess Arena

May 19, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

May 4, 2023 – London, UK, at The O2

May 6, 2023 – London, UK, at The O2

May 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

May 13, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro

May 16, 2023 – Manchester, England, at AO Arena

Tracing Post Malone's music career

Austin Richard Post, better known by his stage name of Post Malone, was born on July 4, 1995, in Syracuse, New York. He was introduced to music by his father, Richard Post, who had been a DJ in his early years.

The rapper began experimenting with creating his own music in high school, using Audacity software to create a mixtape, Young and After Them Riches, which his friends received well.

The rapper first received public recognition with his single, White Iverson, which received over a million views after its release on Soundcloud. The song was about the basketball player Kevin Iverson. Its popularity helped Post Malone secure his first recording contract with Republic Records in 2015.

Post Malone collaborated with rapper Kanye West on his album, The Life of Pablo, released in 2016. Malone served as an opening act on Justine Bieber's Purpose World Tour. The rapper released his first full-length mixtape, August 26, on May 26, 2016.

The mixtape was followed by Post Malone's debut album, Stoney, released on December 9, 2016. Upon release, the album received critical acclaim, peaking at number four on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 1,564,000 copies within the first year of its release.

The rapper followed it up with his second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, in 2018, with the album receiving critical acclaim upon release, debuting as the chart-topper on the Billboard 200 charts. It was also streamed a record-breaking 49.6 million times on the music streaming app Spotify on the day it was released, as well as being nominated for the Album of the Year award at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

