BottleRock Napa Valley 2023: Lineup, tickets, price, where to buy and all you need to know

On January 9, 2023, BottleRock Napa Valley confirmed their 10th anniversary festival line-up presented by JaM Cellars. This year, the three-day festival is scheduled to take place from May 26 to 28.

The festival will feature more than 75 musical acts, with headline artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, and Wu-Tang Clan.

Apart from them, the event will also have several popular artists, including The National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bastille, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Quinn XCII, Yung Gravy, and Thievery Corporation.

Other performing artists are Dayglow, Ashe, Lucius, Teddy Swims, Cautious Clay, Nicky Youre, Los Lobos, War, Taj Mahal, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Airborne Toxic Event, and The Struts, along with Warren G (Silent Disco).

BottleRock Napa Valley will present the best wine from the region, food, and craft brews with current popular music acts

The line-up for the musical event also features KennyHoopla, Jean Dawson, Lupe Fiasco, Pete Yorn, Beach Weather, Jax, Tom Odell, half•alive, Álvaro Díaz, MEUTE, Joey Valence & Brae, The Wrecks, Maude Latour, Arden Jones, and The Unlikely Candidates.

Besides them, Bottlerock Napa Valley 2023 will also see artists like Sudan Archives, Starcrawler, The 502s, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Monophonics, The Stone Foxes, Cimafunk, Danielle Ponder, Particle Kid, Mac Saturn, Little Stranger, The Alive, Moonalice, Ayleen Valentine.

The remaining musical acts include Paris Jackson, GARZA, Thunderstorm Artis, East Forest, The Silverado Pickups, Great Northern, Peter Cat Recording Co., Sgt. Splendor, Oke Junior, Mama Said, Honeyboys, High Noon, Spring Summer, and Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

The festival will offer a three-day experience to fans with several attractions, including wine, craft brew, and culinary festivals that will occur at the Napa Valley Expo from May 26 to 28.

Fans can access the tickets for the music festival as it will go on sale at 12 pm PT on January 10, 2023, at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

The musical event offers 3-Day General Admission tickets starting at $389/pp, 3-day VIP tickets at $979/pp, 3-Day Skydeck tickets at $1799/pp, 3-Day Marriott Bonvoy® American Express VIP Viewing Suite tickets at $1899/pp, and 3-Day Platinum tickets at $5495/pp. All the festival sales are final, and there will be no refunds or exchanges.

In addition, the event has come up with an offer that states children under the age of six receive free entry with a ticketed adult, who can attend the festival with at least two children that are of six years of age or below for free.

However, all children (age six and under) must go to the LittleRocker tag-a-kid booth to get a wristband upon entry, or they will not be allowed to attend the festival. All guests aged seven and over must have festival tickets.

Upon purchase of the tickets via Front Gate, attendees will receive their order confirmation.

Besides that, the festival will also showcase its Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, having a different mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers, and rock stars. Fans can check out more information on the 2023 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage on the music festival's website.

Furthermore, guests can check out more information about the festival on www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. For more updates, music enthusiasts can join the conversation on Facebook and check out their official social media handles.

