Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard confirmed their upcoming tour. On December 12, the artists announced their Twenty The Tour in 2023, which will take place across the United States and Canada.

They will perform in celebration of the duet's 20th anniversary of competing in American Idol season 2.

Ruben Studdard mentioned in his official Instagram post that the artist and Clay Aiken would hit the road this spring, 20 years after their debut on American Idol. They called for fans to join the first leg of the Twenty The Tour.

The post also had the official tour poster and schedule for the Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard tour's first leg. Fans can buy tour tickets as they are available on the tour's official website, rubenandclay.com.

Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard Tour 2023's detailed information is available on the artists' website

Twenty The tour will include popular destinations like New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Atlanta, among others. The tour will kick off on April 12 in Troy, NY, and end on May 16 in Wausau, Wis.

Here is Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard's upcoming tour schedule for 2023.

April 12, Troy - NY

April 14, New Bedford - MA

April 16, Niagara Falls - ON

April 17, Niagara Falls - ON

April 18, Niagara Falls - ON

April 20, Long Island - NY

April 22, New York - NY

April 24, Norwalk - CT

April 26, Red Bank - NJ

April 27, Jim Thorpe - PA

April 28, Philadelphia - PA

April 29, Cary - NC

April 30, Columbia - SC

May 2, Columbus - OH

May 4, Charlotte - NC

May 5, Roanoke - VA

May 6, Atlanta - GA

May 7, Oxford - AL

May 10, St. Charles - IL

May 11, Indianapolis - IN

May 12, Chicago - IL

May 13, Wabash - IN

May 14, Bloomington - IL

May 16, Wausau - WI

Meanwhile, The duo spoke about their joint tour in a Monday appearance on The View following Donny Hathaway's This Christmas performance.

The artist also hinted on The View about their return to American Idol for the finale of the upcoming season. On December 3, Aiken mentioned it in his Instagram post.

“We don’t get to choose our family. Most family is predetermined by blood; some are predestined by God to come into our lives. I’ve got one brother who was born into my family and one brother who the good Lord introduced me to in 2003.”

The singer continued,

"A lot gets written and said about ‘how sweet it is’ that Rᴜʙᴇɴ and I have ‘kept in touch’ over the years. If you have the blessing of knowing Ruben Studdard, you understand: There aren’t many humans more selfless or gracious or loyal than he."

He added,

"America fell in love with him because his performances made them feel happy and welcomed; that’s who he is in real life too.”

Clay Aiken is an American singer. He is also a television personality, actor, and activist. Aiken is reportedly one of the top 10 earners of the show. He earned around $1.5 million in 2010.

Ruben Studdard is an American singer and actor. He received a Grammy Award nomination in 2003 in the category of Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his recording of Superstar.

Studdard won over runner-up Clay Aiken by 134,000 votes out of 24,000,000 in the May 2003 finale. That made him the second American Idol winner.

Fans can check out more information about Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard's upcoming tour on the artists' official website.

