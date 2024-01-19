"Major hypocrite": Southern Charm fans slam Olivia in Reunion special pt. 2

Southern Charm season 9 aired part two of the reunion special this week on Thursday, January 18, 2024. During the episode, the cast returned to continue their conversation with talk show host Andy Cohen. One of the main topics they continued to discuss was Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll's intimacy while the two were dating other people.

In part one of the reunion special, Olivia Flowers confronted both Taylor and Austen angrily. Taylor Ann apologized for her actions in Thursday's special, but the two women did not leave the special as friends.

While Olivia may not be on good terms with Taylor, she is still on good terms with her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll. The two went to the Bahamas after the incident, along with Olivia's new boyfriend, Alex.

Following the most recent episode, people flocked to social media to criticize Olivia for allegedly discriminating against Taylor. They questioned her treatment of Taylor while having a good relationship with her ex-Austen. A netizen, @kclanca, wrote on X:

"Olivia is a major hypocrite."

Episodes of Southern Charm season 9 are available to stream on Bravo.

Fans call out Olivia Flowers in Southern Charm season 9 reunion

Bravo's Southern Charm season 9 aired its latest episode on Thursday, January 18, 2024. During one of the segments, despite Taylor Ann Green consistently apologizing to Olivia Flowers for kissing Austen Kroll, the latter wasn't willing to forgive her. Throughout the season, Taylor Ann and Austen received backlash from other cast members. At the time, the female cast member was dating Shep Rose, Austen's best friend.

Olivia found out about the "hookup" after publications reported on it. The fallout of the same was featured in Southern Charm season 9, with Olivia noting that their friendship was "f*cking broken."

The topic was brought up during the reunion special. Andy Cohen asked Olivia what Taylor could do to fix the friendship. The latter replied that it wasn't happening.

"I will not be friends with you. But I'm not going to make this miserable for you. I'm not going to be negative. We can move forward that doesn't necessarily mean together," Olivia said to Taylor.

Southern Charm fans took to social media to chime in on the cast members' current equation and slammed Olivia for treating Austen and Taylor differently.

In the show, Andy Cohen discussed the contrast in Olivia's behavior between Taylor and Austen. He noted that some people believed she gave Austen a pass. The season 9 cast member replied that she understood why it looked like that. She added that she "tried" mending the relationship with Taylor, but it didn't get her anywhere.

"I've been pulling away because we had had so many conversations that were going so wrong. She was lying to my face and I felt it. And Austen stepped in at a time where I was very vulnerable and broke in and I bonded with him and there were unresolved feelings there."

