The Southern Charm drama has only gotten wilder in the first part of the reunion episode released on Bravo on Thursday, January 11. Cast members including Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Taylor Ann Green, and Olivia Flowers sat down with producer Andy Cohen in a tell-all session to unpack all the drama that happened in season nine.

The discussion that garnered massive traction was Taylor’s hook-up scandal with Austen, who is her best friend Olivia’s ex-boyfriend and also her own ex Shep’s close friend. While Taylor has been facing a lot of heat for her behavior this season, she attempted to turn the tables on Olivia by spilling the latter’s hook-up secret on national television.

As soon as the reunion episode aired, fans were quick to side with Olivia and slam Taylor for using her BFF’s secret against her when their relationship is at odds. One viewer of the show, @— cam saint laurent —, wrote on X:

“Taylor is such a sh*t friend. When you fall out with a friend and start spilling secrets. You really show what a sh*tty person you are. Taylor is literally the f**king worst.”

Fans slam Southern Charm actor Taylor Ann Green (Image via Twitter/@— cam saint laurent —)

"Mean": Southern Charm fans slam Taylor Ann Green

In the explosive reunion episode, Olivia admitted she once hooked up with Thomas Ravenel, who was a cast member on the show until season 5 before getting fired for his legal scandal and 2018 arrest. The big revelation came when Olivia was arguing with Taylor about her hook-up with Austen.

Initially, Taylor vaguely hinted at Olivia’s past tryst with Thomas. Upon learning what Taylor was alluding to, Olivia told her:

“Go ahead and say it. I already see what you’re trying to do. You’ve been hanging this over my head. I wanna see it. Say it. Say it.”

A smiling Taylor brought up “the whole Thomas situation” and that’s when Olivia admitted:

“Yeah. I was fresh out of college, 20 years old, dumb drunken night, one time, had a hookup with T-Rav, and I wanted to take it to my grave. Who wouldn’t?”

For those unaware, Thomas is 30 years senior to Olivia and also the husband of her close friend and former co-star Kathyrn Dennis. Olivia denied that she ever dated Thomas and added:

“She’s (Taylor) the only person I told on earth about that, and here you are sitting now trying to use it against me.”

Taylor drew a comparison between her and Olivia’s hook-up secret and continued:

“Kathryn is a friend and confidant and you lied about it, so why didn’t you go to Kathryn and say I’m sorry?”

To this, Olivia confirmed she didn’t even know Kathryn at the time of the hook-up and that she met her after it happened. Hurt by getting a vicious strike from her best friend, Olivia added:

“She’s just been sitting there chomping at the bit to use it against me. Not only have you proven yourself to be a sh*t friend, you’re a sh*t human, too.”

Many viewers of Southern Charm share the same sentiment as Olivia as they took to Twitter to slam Taylor:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere, in the first part of the Southern Charm reunion special, JT and Austen’s physical altercation was brought up for discussion. Taylor’s ex Shep spilled his real feelings and also spoke at lengths about his problems with alcohol.

Southern Charm follows the lives of aristocratic families living in Charleston, South Carolina. According to its IMDb description, the show looks at the Southern social scene which is "linked to tradition and splendor like no other culture in America." The keepers of these traditions are Charleston's "charismatic gentlemen and its equally beautiful southerners."

The second part of the Southern Charm reunion episode will premiere on Thursday, January 18, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.