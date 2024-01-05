Southern Charm season 9 episode 15: Recap and more details explored

Southern Charm has almost ended with the finale of season 9, episode 15, released on January 4, 2024. The series has been running since September 2024, so its end comes with a little disappointment, even though there are still two reunion episodes remaining.

The finale titled Beyond the Valley of the Southern Dolls served its purpose. It exceeded in drama and almost put an end the open plotlines from the previous episodes. 'Almost' because some of it was left unaddressed, which will be addressed in the reunion episodes and the next season.

This episode of Southern Charm, saw its aristocrats from Charleston, South Carolina gather for a party hosted by Whitney Sudler-Smith, where he demanded them to dress up in the 60s Russ Meyer movie themes.

Like Faster Pussycat Kill! Kill! and Beyond the Valley of Dolls. Some hit the theme, while others missed it. It also saw the love square between Austen-Olivia and Taylor-Shep almost disintegrate and saw Taylor getting proposed to by Jarett Thomas aka JT.

Jarett Thomas 'JT's' proposal to Taylor Ann Green on Southern Charm season finale

Jarett Thomas served finale goals, as he chose this episode of Southern Charm to propose to Taylor whom he had been crushing on since their group trip to Jamaica. At Whitney's party, he pulled Taylor aside to tell her:

"You know that you are one of my best friends, right? "So, in Jamaica, we're having fun. We're laughing the whole time. We spent every flight side by side."

JT went on and posed the question:

"I love you, I would marry you tomorrow. I wanted to just tell you — it's there for me."

Taylor, though, calmly rejected JT's proposal. She said that he doesn't know her too well to have fallen for her. She also mentioned her feelings for Shep Rose, which are keeping her from indulging with anyone else.

Taylor Green wants to get back with Shep Rose on episode 15 of Southern Charm

The couple made headlines when they decided to break up in the very first episode of Southern Charm.

Shep told Taylor that the fact that they could be friends makes him happy. It's good for the show and their well-being, to which Taylor asks him if it would make him happier if they got back together.

Shep said that it's over from his side and that he thinks it would be great if they start seeing other people, which likely hurt Taylor.

Taylor knew where to strike, saying "What if I wanted to date Austen?" her ex and the opposite end of the love square. Her trick didn't work, though, as Shep had made up his mind.

Season 9 got even more scandalous as the episode saw a physical altercation between Austen and JT. JT's palpable rage for Austen has been brewing for a while now, as Austen gets all the girls from Southern Charm but doesn't respect any of them.

Austen Kroll pushed JT off the table with JT landing on all fours. He got up and started pushing Austen away asking him to do it one more time. Austen falsely accused JT of being the one to start it, which he obviously didn't.

The episode ends with Whitney and Austen in the bushes, doing what they do best. Viewers couldn't see anything but could almost hear them kissing. The two-part reunion episodes are going to air on January 11 and 18 on Bravo at 8 pm.