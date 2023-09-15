“Shep broke Taylor”: Southern Charm fans react to Bravo couple’s breakup in season 9 premiere 

In the latest episode of Southern Charm season 9, Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose are now making headlines about their separation. They made their relationship official in May 2020. Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose are officially broken up, and during the show's first episode, fans got glimpses of what's going on in their relationship and dating lives.

Taylor Ann Green's hook-up with Austen Kroll created quite a stir among the cast. On the other hand, Taylor and Olivia Flowers' friendship also took a turn for the better. The synopsis of Southern Charm season 9 episode 1, titled Vows, Vendettas, and Vibrators, mentions the following,

“The Charmers celebrate Madison's marriage to her Prince Charming, but everyone isn't in a festive mood; Austen comes face-to-face with multiple exes; Craig gets caught in the crossfire of an icy reunion between Shep and Taylor.”

Taylor Ann Green also talked about her breakup with Shep Rose during a confessional interview on this episode of Southern Charm and how she was ready to make the commitment. She stated that,

“I was in love with Shep and I wanted to go full force, no turning back, let’s do it. Let’s get married, let’s have a family, let’s do all these things. And after Shep and I broke up, I still really wanted to make things work. And he said, ‘I will not change.’”

As a result, Southern Charm fans have expressed their reactions on social media, urging Taylor to move on from her ex.

Southern Charm' Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose's relationship timeline

During season seven of the show Southern Charm, Shep discussed his relationship with Taylor with other cast members. He expressed how much he loved her and how understanding she was. However, their relationship took a drastic turn after Shep revealed he had cheated on Taylor during the seventh season reunion of Southern Charm.

"There was some text messages. It was an old flame. And I kissed a girl in a stairwell. It was a moment of weakness. I was drinking. But that’s all it was, and I’ll go to my grave knowing that that’s true."

Despite their differences, the two stars stuck together and even talked about starting a family together at one point. Even though the couple had on-and-off struggles in their relationship, they were still going strong as a couple.

Back in August 2022, Taylor announced the breakup during an appearance on WWHL. At this time, she discussed Shep's commitment issues and how they broke up as a result. During season 8 of the show, Shep shared the following,

"I don't want to get married ‘cause I don't want to get a divorce. I don't want to be a failure in marriage. I come from a family where literally there's zero divorce, so the bar is high. If you fail at marriage, you failed at something. That's not something anybody wants to say they did."

Several issues were discussed during the Southern Charm season 8 reunion, including Shep Rose's relationship with Taylor Ann Green. Taylor's love for him is intact despite the fact that he has cheated on her several times.

The season 9 premiere of the show also featured Shep's perspective on the breakup and his wishes for friendship with Taylor Ann Green. During a confession interview, he revealed the following,

“I loved getting away from Charleston, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say Taylor was on my mind at least a few times a day. I don’t know if time has healed anything for Taylor, but I hope she’s willing to try to patch things up and be friends.”

Fans response to the news

After the premiere of season 9, social media was flooded with fans sharing their reactions to it.

The upcoming Southern Charm season 9 episode will air on Bravo on September 21, 2021.